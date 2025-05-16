Sale And Crochet Will Stitch Together A Great Game

Braves vs. Red Sox, 7:10 ET

I don't watch a ton of baseball games during the week, but I did tune into last night's game that I bet on. This was a matchup that I ended up going 1-1 in as I watched the Rangers and Astros battle. We had two of the best pitchers of the early season going, and they both delivered. Both Hunter Brown and Jacob deGrom were dealing and the game ended 1-0, unfortunately, I was on the Astros, and the Rangers won. Today we look at another game that should have great pitching with the Braves and Red Sox battling.

The Braves got off to a start that had a lot of people questioning if the team was going to have a down year. Well, as of today, the team is now .500 and has as good of a chance as any to keep making that positive run and make the playoffs. The upside of Atlanta is probably what made me believe that they could turn it around, and in the grand scheme of things, we probably only recognized the bad start because it is easier to see when their record is 0-7. For example, in the middle of the season, it is harder to notice that the team struggled if they are say 60-42 one week and 60-49 the next. One guy that seems like he is getting back on track is Chris Sale, and he takes the hill tonight. Sale is 1-3 with a 3.97 ERA and a 1.41 WHIP. While Sale hasn't gone overly deep in games this season, but he has only allowed two or fewer earned runs in the past five starts. He only has two quality starts on the year though. Red Sox hitters have been fine against the Red Sox, allowing 13 hits in 47 at-bats, but the only runs he has allowed to them were two solo homers to Alex Bregman.

The Red Sox are also hovering around that .500 mark as well. Boston is 22-23 for the season, and I have a lot less faith in them being able to make the playoffs than the Braves getting there. Boston is in one of the best divisions in baseball and the Wild Card is looking like it will be filled by the AL Central again. Obviously, any of these thoughts are way too early as there is still 75% of the season remaining, but I like looking at this kind of stuff as it is always what the teams are playing for no matter what time of year. Today one of the bright spots for the Red Sox, Garrett Crochet, takes the mound. Crochet came over via trade in the offseason from the White Sox. He's been great for the Red Sox with a 4-2 record, 1.93 ERA, and a 1.07 WHIP. He hasn't been bad at home, but he has been worse at Fenway than on the road. The good news is that he's held Braves hitters to just three hits in 21 at-bats.

This has the feel of another's pitchers duel. I think the Red Sox probably win this one, but I also think that they aren't in the best form, having lost three straight to the Tigers coming into today. The Braves are playing good baseball, and aside from that rough start to the season, they have been all year. I'm going to back the under here. I find it hard to see a way this game goes over eight runs with these guys on the mound.

