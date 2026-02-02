Rushing To The Window For These Running Back Prop Bets

Seahawks vs. Patriots, 6:30 ET

Well, ladies and gentlemen, we have reached Super Bowl week. That means it is time to crank out a ridiculous amount of content around one game of football. It is interesting to me that we spent the entire season not covering every game, and then we cover every possible thought and angle for one game. I'm not knocking it, you really shouldn't listen to anyone who provides a play for every single game, that's just insane volume. In any case, I will be breaking down running back props, wide receiver props, quarterback props, goofy props, National Anthem and halftime props, and then my official play for the game. A minimum of six articles as we get ready for Super Bowl LX. Today, we focus on the ground games and see what we should consider as plays.

The Seahawks have the second best remaining running game in the playoffs. It is fun when you can phrase things to make something look better than it is, right? That's kind of how I feel about Seattle's rushing attack in general. They accumulated 250 yards over their two playoff games, but only 75 of those came in the NFC Championship game against the Rams. They lost Zach Charbonnnet and he will not be available for the Super Bowl, which means the vast majority of carries will go to Kenneth Walker III. Walker had a decent season, running 220 times for 1,027 yards and five touchdowns. You can expect him to get 15+ carries in this game unless the Patriots are somehow blowing out the Seahawks, which I don't see happening. Walker landed at exactly 19 carries in both playoff games, and, of course, the book hung 18.5 as the total number of rushing attempts. Seattle averages about 60 plays per game, so even if they throw the ball 35+ times, they should run the ball 25+ times. I like Walker to get over 18.5 carries in this game. The Patriots do have the best running defense in the playoffs, but I don't think the Seahawks will abandon the run.

For the Patriots, they have a two-headed attack with both Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson in the backfield. Both are used well and used often. New England almost certainly will run the ball with their first play from scrimmage because they don't want second-year quarterback Drake Maye to have to make a play on the first snap in the biggest game of his life. Unfortunately, I can't seem to find a bet on that. It could be out there, but there are hundreds of available bets to make. Henderson is probably the most interesting person to look at for the rushing attempts here. He has received a total of 24 carries in three playoff games. He took nine in the first game against the Chargers, then 12 against the Texans, and just three against the Broncos in a low-scoring, tight game. It wasn't like he fumbled or anything; they just chose to give the ball to Stevenson 25 times. The Seahawks did give up 111 yards on average in the two playoff games they've had. However, during the regular season, they were between the Broncos and Texans, so we can assume similar production from the two Patriots backs. Stevenson has had at least 53 yards in all three games and 70 in the past two. I like him to go over the 49.5 rushing yards.

I do expect the Patriots to be losing and playing from behind in this game, but I also expect that Stevenson gets enough carries to get to 70 yards, even if it takes about 20 handoffs. Henderson is someone I'm a bit less confident in. Overall, I will take Stevenson over 49.5 as I think the line is too low compared to what he can do, and I'll take over 18.5 attempts for Walker.