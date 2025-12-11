Rush To The Window For This Running Back Player Prop

Falcons vs. Buccaneers, 8:15 ET

I am a man of the people. If you have been listening to the Outkick Bets Podcast with Geoff Clark, I've been on there breaking down games almost every single week. I have been excited to do it with him, and will be back on this week, but there has been a theme every week since about Week 7 of the podcast. I've decided that I am not going to talk about one team, and I wouldn't bet on them. That streak ends here because I'm getting back involved with the game between the Falcons and the Buccaneers.

I've sworn off the Falcons, but you know what, I need to get back on the horse. If I had bet on them, I would've won the past few games with them involved. I liked the Seahawks last week, I liked the Jets, and I liked them to beat New Orleans. I would've gone 3-0 on those three games. Still, I was wrong about them in virtually every game this season, with the exception of taking them to beat the Vikings in Week 2. Outside of that, I've been crushed by the team, never knowing when they would be good, and when they would be bad. They've been bad more often than good this year considering they are 4-9 for the season. Their four wins: the aforementioned Vikings, the Commanders, Bills, and Saints. Everything else has been a loss. Now, a lot of these games have been close, but that doesn't really matter. They have five losses by three or fewer points this season. That could be an indicator that next year they will take a step forward and win those swing games. That also could've reversed their record to 9-4 this year if they won each of those close matchups. The reality is, they didn't win, and their offense is unimpressive at best. Their defense also clearly can't get the stops when needed.

The Buccaneers looked like one of the best teams in the league, but they started to collapse and now look like they might just be the best of a bad division. The collapse isn't really due to their play of the field so much as it has been due to their availability. Virtually everyone on their team has been injured at one point or another this year. Even Baker Mayfield missed a game this year. Bucky Irving has played just six games, Mike Evans has played in just four games (though he was a limited practice participant earlier this week, so maybe he will be back next week), and Chris Godwin Jr. has appeared in just five games this year. Mayfield has been great overall, but his MVP pace has also slowed down significantly. He is 15th in passing yards, 10th in touchdowns, and has thrown just six interceptions. However, in the past seven games, he has just one multi-touchdown passing performance. That's a bit concerning, but if Evans and Godwin come back, it might not matter. The offense could be explosive again.

The Falcons are pretty good against the pass this season, but they have struggled against the run. I know Tampa Bay isn't exactly afraid of Kirk Cousins or anyone else on the Atlanta offense. Bijon Robinson is misused, and Kyle Pitts might be the highest-drafted tight end ever, but neither of them really ever strike fear into the opponent. I think both teams should get some offense going here, but I'm putting a player prop on Bucky Irving. I'll back him to go over 62.5 rushing yards, and I wouldn't be surprised to see him find the back of the endzone, either.