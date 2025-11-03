Running Game Should Get Good Work Against Cardinals

Cardinals vs. Cowboys, 8:15 ET

This weekend was more of an upset weekend. Last week, there were virtually no close games, and very few underdogs won games. This week there were a lot of one score games, and many that were decided by just a few points. I had a rough day as the Colts lost to the Steelers, and the Chiefs lost to the Bills, but I can even up my week for Outkick Bets as I had a win on Derrick Henry in the Thursday game. Tonight, I'm looking at the Cardinals and Cowboys game with a goal of getting a win to close the week.

The Cardinals were a team that I put a bit of an investment in before the season began. They won the first two games of the season, and despite not looking great in either games, it was a good start for what I needed. Since that point? They have dropped five straight games. It isn't like they are being blown out in any of the games. The five losses have come at a total of 13 points. They lost at the buzzer on field goals to both the 49ers and Seahawks. They lost in a disgusting way to the Titans. Backup Jacoby Brissett took over against the Colts and kept the game competitive, throwing two touchdowns and one interception. Against Green Bay, the Cardinals gave up a late rushing touchdown and Brissett couldn't lead a winning drive for Arizona. Brissett will once again be under center as Kyler Murray continues to heal a foot injury. The Cowboys do not have a good defense, so Arizona should have a decent shot of keeping their offense effective, regardless of who plays for them.

Could you imagine if the Cowboys had someone other than Dak Prescott taking snaps for them? It would be a disaster. Prescott is getting very little MVP buzz this season, but he has completed 70% of passes for 2,069 yards and 16 touchdowns. He has given five interceptions, but he has also led the team to a 3-4-1 record. That's not impressive, but given how poor their defense has played, this shouldn't be much of a surprise. Their running game even looks better than it has the past few years with Javonte Williams rushing for 5.1 yards per carry and eight touchdowns this season. The combination of George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb is working very well. Lamb was injured for a while and Pickens proved he can be a #1 option. Prescott should pick apart the Cardinals secondary. Arizona is giving up 234.9 yards per game through the air, but they've only allowed opposing receivers to get three receiving touchdowns this season.

I don't love having to depend on Brissett and the Cardinals on the road, but they've been competitive in games. The Cardinals defense is better than the Cowboys, and Arizona's offense hasn't really slowed down under Brissett. I think the right side in this game is to take the Cardinals, but I'm not going there. I expect Arizona to work on keeping Prescott as contained as possible. The Cowboys don't abandon the run game, and if they do get a lead, which I think they probably will have at some point, the ground game will get even more action. That opens an avenue for Williams to excel. I'm going to take the Cowboys running back to get over 66.5 rushing yards.