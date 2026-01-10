Running A Bet Back That Should've Hit The First Time

Rams vs. Panthers, 4:30 ET

I made this, well, I can’t call it a decision, but attempt, to write about every College Football Bowl game. It just wasn’t realistic to complete. There were too many games, too many other things that needed to be covered, and frankly, some of the games and lines would’ve just been plays or angles I would’ve been forcing rather than actually believing in. However, I am going to make a goal to write about every NFL Playoff Game, and, of course, a ton of Super Bowl content as I do every year. The NFL Playoffs kick off with the Rams heading to Carolina to take on the Panthers.

The Rams looked like they were going to be the team to beat in the NFC. That is at least until they played the Panthers the first time this season. The Rams ended up 12-5 for the year, with four of the five losses coming on the road. For a team that struggles on the road, you would think they would want to have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. That wasn’t the case as they fell too much and now are on the road to start their march to a Super Bowl. Matthew Stafford is probably the best quarterback in the playoffs, certainly in the NFC. He had a fantastic year, throwing for 4,707 yards, 46 touchdowns, and just eight interceptions. The Rams have a dynamic duo in receivers with Puka Nacua on one side, and Davante Adams on the other. Those two will give fits to any defense that has to guard them. They also have a nice combination of running backs, and their defense is reliable enough to stop the run most of the time and contain the pass well enough.

The Panthers are in the playoffs with an 8-9 record. What a joke. I can’t stand that a losing team makes the playoffs, and even worse, they get to host a playoff game. How absurd is it that they can have a team that is 12-5 have to come across country and play a game against a team that is 8-9. Regardless of that, the Panthers probably should look at this season as a success. They are probably ahead of schedule in terms of making the playoffs, and thanks can be given to the Buccaneers collapse and the Falcons late season surge. The Panthers have a decent defense, but their offense is still inconsistent at best. Carolina is 27th in the league in points per game. The Chargers are 20th, and the next closest to them. That isn’t to say they haven’t shown flashes of success, but they can’t be relied upon to win games consistently.

Still, 10.5 points is a lot of points for a road team to cover in the playoffs. There is a clear talent gap, and even a gap in terms of experience between these teams. However, one interception or anything could give the Panthers a cover. They did beat Los Angeles last time they hosted them, winning 31-28. I’m actually going back to the bet I had with the Rams the first time the teams played and taking them to win the first quarter -2.5. This should’ve won the first time, but Stafford threw his first interception in like two months, and then other oddities happened that don’t normally. The Rams are still the best scoring 1st quarter teams in the game, and they are one of the better defenses in the first quarter. Carolina is one of the worst scoring teams in the first quarter as well. Give me the Rams -2.5 in the first quarter.