Run Line Look For Athletics Vs Rangers

Athletics vs. Rangers, 8:05 ET

I was able to get some of the units I lost in the first two days back yesterday as I had a 2-0 day. I'm looking for more of these 2-0 days, and in fact, I may lay claim here to a 3-0 day yesterday as I suggested a team total play on the Brewers that cashed as well. If I can stack together some impressive wins, including more of these plus money plays, this will once again be a profitable, and fun, baseball season. I don't have a straight moneyline play on this game, but I do have a play as the Athletics take on the Rangers.

Before the season started, my buddy Geoff Clark told me he liked the Athletics this year. The only thing that I could think of was "Why?" What has the franchise done successfully since finding a way to have Brad Pitt star in a movie about them? Geoff might be onto something though, as the Athletics are 15-15 and no longer a team that you can just instantly fade. They have been one of under 10 teams that have a winning record on the road. You might want to read that again, there are just seven teams with winning road records, only three in the American League, and the Athletics are one of them. That's impressive stuff if you ask me. Also fairly impressive this season is Luis Severino who has thrown to a 1-3 record with a 3.49 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP to this point in the year. Severino, I assume, was signed so that he could be traded at a later date. He has three quality starts for the year, and two rough ones. His bad starts, he allowed 10 earned runs in 13 innings, including four total homers. Outside of those two games, 25.2 innings, five earned runs, no homers. He is either brilliant or hittable. Rangers hitters might be able to get to him as they have a lifetime .276 average collectively against him.

The Rangers are a team that I felt was a bit fluky to get the World Series crown a couple of years ago. Last year they didn't make the playoffs. This offseason the story was more about how Adolis Garcia looks like Megamind than it was about the roster. The AL West isn't the toughest division in baseball, but the Mariners have a great pitching staff, the Astros seem to always be in it, and with the Athletics on the upswing, who knows what could happen. At just 16-14 for the season, if you're a Rangers fan, you have to be at least a little concerned they haven't pulled away. They are 11-4 at home, so clearly the issue is on the road. One guy who has had no issue this season is Nathan Eovaldi, who takes the hill tonight. Eovaldi is 2-2 with a 2.21 ERA, and a 0.74 WHIP. He has four quality starts on the season and has allowed three or fewer earned runs in each of his outings. Two of his performances have been shutouts while he was on the mound (one a complete game, and another for six innings). Athletics hitters are batting just .235 against him.

This is a game that could go under, but I'm not looking to play the total. Instead, I'm taking a shot. I think the Rangers win this game, and I think they do it by more than a run. I would be a bit surprised to see this being a one-score game. I think Eovaldi is a significantly better pitcher and I trust the Rangers at home. If you want to, feel free to take the run line through five, or both of these plays, but give me the -1.5 for the game for the Rangers.

