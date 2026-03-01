Royals Are A Good Value To Take AL Central

Kansas City Royals Preview

Baseball has gotten a lot of flak for teams "buying" a championship. You could make a case for that one way or another. Sure, the Dodgers have won the past two World Series, but there are teams that have reasonably recently won the World Series and they are part of a smaller market. The Kansas City Royals made the playoffs two years ago and still have a lot of potential to make some noise again this year.

Last year recap:

The Royals weren’t quite in the mix until the end, but they were at least competitive and technically had a winning season. The team ended with an 82-80 record for the year and they were just behind the Astros for the final Wild Card spot. Does that make losing any easier? Probably not. It does, however, give you some momentum for this year. It also means that they didn’t lose a lot of traction from the previous season , where they did make the postseason. That also means you should have a busy offseason doing what you need to do in order to make this year a success.

Offseason moves:

The Royals weren’t going to ever be tied to bigger names like Kyle Schwarber and Kyle Tucker. They probably weren’t even really in the mix for guys like Dylan Cease or Alex Bregman. Most of what you’ll find them doing is looking for opportunistic contracts. Guys they can control for a few years, or reasonable deals that they think players can overperform on. If you look at their list of players, you’re going to be hard - pressed to find guys that are difference makers both as additions to the team or subtractions. They added Isaac Collins, who had a decent year last year, but he is probably not going to necessarily improve from last year, and you’ll be lucky to see him maintain. Lane Thomas was terrible last year, but the Royals are hoping they can help him regain his form. The guys they lost weren’t all that impactful either, so I guess there is some solace there. Michael Lorenzen is an arm they will need to replace.

Roster:

The roster still revolves around two guys. Bobby Witt Jr. is regularly regarded as one of the best shortstops in baseball. Salvador Perez is getting up there in age, but he can still hit and should be a focal point in the offense once again. I think Vinnie Pasquantino could have a great season, and I like Jonathan India. The problem last year was the outfield, and I think they basically tried to take upside potential rather than actually address the issue. Perhaps there is someone in the minors who could help. For the rotation, they do a good job of finding guys that are effective, but not necessarily costly. Cole Ragans will lead the team, followed by Seth Lugo. Michael Wacha and Kris Bubic are both reliable options, but the remainder of the options are question marks. Ragans could potentially be an Ace, but Lugo, Wacha, and Bubic are probably all 2-4 starters. That means that the Royals should be about as expected, not overachievers.

Betting outlook:

The Royals had a bit of a down year last year and they won 82 games. The expectation is that they perform about the same as last year, and I honestly can’t disagree. Did they improve? Not really, but maybe their team can get slightly better. It is also possible that the pitching goes down a bit. I’m not going to take them one way or another. They have as good of a shot at the AL Central as anyone else – the Tigers are just okay, and the Guardians aren’t anything special. The Twins and White Sox both are not even trying to be competitive. They are +225 to win the division, that’s probably the best value bet.