Reds And Giants Struggling Offenses Will Continue

Reds vs. Giants, 3:45 ET

I went just 1-1 yesterday, which isn't a terrible day, but it was a small loss, unfortunately. The loser was Dylan Cease who I had getting seven strikeouts in the game last night. Unfortunately, Cease decided to have one of the worst games of his career as he allowed nine earned runs in four innings. He still had four strikeouts in that time so I do think if he could've been a little more effective, he would've gotten those seven. Oh well. Let's see if we can get a win here as the Reds take on the Giants.

The Reds are 5-7 but considering the fact that their offense has struggled so badly this season, this isn't that terrible of a record. Consider this: in 12 games, the Reds have scored three or fewer runs in nine of those games. They have scored two or fewer runs in seven games. Somehow they were shutout in three straight games and lost all of them 1-0 already. They've won the first two games against the Giants, and they held San Francisco to no runs. They won game one 2-0, and game two 1-0. Now they look for a sweep today on getaway day with Nick Martinez on the hill. Martinez hasn't had a great start to the season, going 0-2 with a 5.91 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP. The WHIP really isn't that bad, but the ERA is a bit concerning, considering that number. He did face the Giants in his first start of the season, going six innings and allowing four earned runs on four hits, including two homers. Overall, the Giants haven't fared really well against him, batting just .159 over their 69 at-bats against him.

The Giants are off to a very good start with an 8-3 record right now. It is a bit unique because they only have one more hit than the Reds, and they have scored just seven more runs than Cincinnati. Most of their success has been attributed to the pitching staff. Collectively, the Giants are throwing to a 2.61 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP. The Reds have actually been better than the Giants in pitching, but again, the Giants have the better record, and that is all that really matters. San Francisco is sending one of their big offseason acquisitions to the hill today, Justin Verlander. He has struggled a bit in his two games so far. In his season debut, against the Reds, he went five innings, allowed six hits, and two earned runs. In his next start, the first in San Francisco, the Mariners were able to tag him for three earned runs in 2.1 innings. Verlander has held Reds hitters to a .197 batting average against him in 61 at-bats.

This one is pretty obvious to me that the game will go under. The two teams are both struggling to score. That can mean that both are also due for big games, but the history in this one leads me to think the batters don't really see the ball too well against the opposing pitcher. I think it makes sense to take the under 4.5 runs through five innings.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on X/Twitter: @futureprez2024