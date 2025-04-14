Red Sox And Rays Should Put Up Zeros On Scoreboard

Red Sox vs. Rays, 7:05 ET

It really hasn't been the best start to the MLB season that I've ever had, but the good thing is that not only do these guys play every day, but we have plenty of time to make up the losses. Yesterday I had a play on Shohei Ohtani that didn't come through, but the one on Justin Turner did. So, not a big deal one way or another. Now we head back to the diamond in hopes of getting a win on the Red Sox and Rays game.

The Red Sox come into today's game with an 8-9 record and a myriad of struggles placing them that game under .500. This is a team that had somewhat high expectations coming into the year with some new arms added to the rotation, and a decent splash made in the free agency pool with Alex Bregman being added to the lineup. Those this is still a small sample size, the team is hitting and scoring at a decent enough clip. They did just lose two games to the White Sox, a team that should easily lose 100 games this year. For the season, the team has a .251 batting average, and is scoring 4.5 runs per game. Those numbers, at least the runs, might be a bit misleading though as they scored 44 runs in four games. So, outside of those four wins the team had, they are just 4-9, averaging 2.5 runs per game. Tonight brings Tanner Houck to the hill. He has been okay over the years for Boston, with his best season coming last year. He has made three start this season with his most recent being a quality outing. Rays hitters haven't fared all that well against him, hitting just .203 against Houck.

The Rays are one of those teams that I almost never know what to expect with them. The team consistently finds ways to make noise despite their payroll, and arguably playing in the worst stadium and in front of the worst fans of any team. I suppose the Marlins could claim the latter portion of that sentence, but whatever. Also, the Rays aren't in the dome this season due to the hurricanes. I guess we can be impressed that the team has responded so positively to the change and they enter today's game with a 7-8 record and are 7-5 in their home games this season. The hitting has been solid for the Rays, with a .265 batting average and 61 runs scored this season. The pitching is what stands out, as usual, to me about the team. Collectively, the team is throwing to a 3.53 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP. Tonight, Shane Baz takes the bump. Baz has been great for them in his two starts, going 13 innings, allowing 10 hits, and just two earned runs. His last start was still a quality outing but a bit shakier than his first one. He walked four while striking out six hitters. His history against the Red Sox hasn't been great, allowing 10 hits in 34 at-bats, with half of them being for extra bases.

This should be a fun game to watch. I think the Rays are actually playing better baseball than the Red Sox are overall. Baz is certainly looking like a better pitcher at the moment than Houck as well. I think this game will play to an under through five though. Houck is good enough to hold the Rays to maybe two runs, and I think Baz will keep the Red Sox at only a couple as well. Back under 4.5 at -105.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on X/Twitter: @futureprez2024