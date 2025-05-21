Red Sox Look To Sweep The Mets

Mets vs. Red Sox, 6:45 ET

Wednesday brings another getaway day for teams. Some will be looking forward to starting a new series tomorrow, others will be hoping for their day off. Baseball teams play every day, unlike other sports, which can be a bit grueling. We are still pretty early in the season, so I think we are probably a bit too early in the calendar for any kind of overly tired players, but something to consider later in the campaign. We have the Mets taking on the Red Sox today with one last game before they head different directions.

The Mets have had a tough schedule lately, and it might be showing on why they have stumbled a bit. Over their past five games, they are just 1-4 over the past five games, having lost two games each to the Red Sox and Yankees. The biggest problem over these five games is that the Mets offense has absolutely disappeared. They have scored two or fewer runs in each of the four losses, and they only mustered three runs in their one win against the Yankees. Teams stumble, and we are starting to get into the portion of the season where you don't notice the bad stretches as much. They are still 29-20, and looking to get 10 games over .500 with a win here. In order to do so, they send out Tylor Megill to the hill with a 3-4 record and a 3.74 ERA, and a 1.38 WHIP. Megill has struggled on the road with a 5.25 ERA in five starts. Red Sox hitters haven't seen much of him, but appear to like what they've seen as they have five hits in 12 at-bats against him.

The Red Sox are 3-2 over their past five games and look to sweep one of the best teams in the sport. This has been a bit of an up-and-down season for the Red Sox. Before the year began, they tried to figure out a way to get their team reorganized for a run at the AL East division title. They signed Alex Bregman and put him on third base, moving Rafael Devers, a move that has had deep disturbances within the team culture. They also tried to adjust their rotation by acquiring today's starter, Garrett Crochet. He has been about as good as could be expected with Crochet posting a 4-3 record, 2.00 ERA, and 1.06 WHIP. Though his ERA is not bad at home, he does have a full run higher ERA at home than on the road at 2.51. He also has allowed 80% of his home runs in Fenway. The Mets haven't seen much of Crochet, but they are only hitting 2-for-14 against him anyway.

I'm not sure I want to invest in the Red Sox to win this game, though I highly doubt they lose it. I just prefer to not pay high juice on moneylines, but a winner is a winner. I think the better option is to play the Mets team total under 3.5. They haven't scored over that number in five games and against Crochet, I don't think that starts tonight. I don't hate the run line look for the red Sox and will take a shot on that as well with a +145 run line play.

