Rays Will Rough Up Red Sox

Rays vs. Red Sox, 7:10 ET

It was a nice day for sports betting yesterday as both of my Outkick plays cashed. We probably should've had a sweat-free cash in the baseball game, but unfortunately, we did not get that. The Cubs and Phillies played a game with two good pitchers on the hill and it was a very low scoring game until it went into extra innings. The two teams scored seven total runs, and three of them came in the 11th inning. I won't complain, a cash is a cash. Let's get another one here as the Rays take on the Red Sox.

I think the Rays are the most impressive franchise in baseball. I know that's probably a strange thing to say, but this is not a major market team, and they continue to find a way to field a winner. It seems like no matter who they roll out on the field, or what obstacle they are hit with, they end up winning consistently. The season is far from over, don't get me wrong, but they are in second place in the AL East and are six games above .500 which is a good accomplishment to this point in the season. They don't have an Ace, they don't have any real star, they are just a team that finds ways to win games. Tonight they send out Ryan Pepiot to the hill. Pepiot is 3-5 with a 3.20 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP. He has been better on the road than he has been at home, but he has made significantly more home starts than road ones. In four road starts, he has allowed just six earned runs in 23 innings. Currently, Pepiot is in great form with six straight quality starts. His worst start of the season was against these Red Sox, though, as he allowed six earned runs in six innings. Overall, the Red Sox are hitting .260 against him in 50 at-bats.

The Red Sox are slightly at a crossroads at the moment. They tinkered with the team, looking to get back into the playoff race this season. So far, it has resulted in a team that has played average baseball and is hovering around the .500 mark this year. Again, it isn't like they are lacking talent or they are dealing with significant injuries. The team just hasn't been able to convert anything to consistent victories. They called up the top-ranked prospect in the game, Roman Anthony, to hopefully give them a jolt, but he went 0-for-4 with an error yesterday. Tonight, they have Lucas Giolito on the hill. He is 1-1 with a 6.42 ERA and a 1.63 WHIP, so there is obviously cause for alarm there. He has made four home starts and only one of them has been good. He allowed just six hits and no earned runs over seven innings against the Orioles. Against the Rangers, Braves, and Angels, he allowed at least six earned runs. The only good news for the Red Sox is that he has held Rays hitters to a .160 average over 50 at-bats.

This game is listed as a pick'em for bettors. I am going to make a pick here as I think the Red Sox are in trouble tonight. Boston is a good team, and I do think they eventually will turn it around, but they don't have the pitching advantage right now, and I don't think the team is in good form. I could see this game going over the total, but I am going to take Tampa Bay tonight on the moneyline.