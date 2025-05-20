Rays Will Get To Houston's Spot Starter

Astros vs. Rays, 7:05 ET

It was a wash of a day yesterday. I don't just mean that I went 1-1, I mean that we won a unit on the Reds, and since it was a plus money play for the other look I had, we lost a unit. Started the day with the same bankroll as we ended it with. That's not a bad thing. I'll always take a day like that over a 1-1 day where we lose some juice. Still, I want better days. I want the ones we can build on and we can get that here as the Astros take on the Rays.

The Astros are starting to round into form here in the late May stretch. Usually, by Memorial Day, you get a good sense of what a team is. So, what exactly is this Astros team that has continued to lose big names over the years? They are still a good hitting club with a .246 average, and 189 runs scored for the year. They have a solid pitching staff that carries a collective 3.38 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP. Is this a championship-caliber team? It probably still is at least one to consider for the postseason. The Astros are 3-2 over their past five games and in second place in their division, a very competitive one. Even the Angels aren't looking too terrible at the moment. Tonight they send out Brandon Walter to the hill. He was in the minors and they called him up for what I assume will be a five innings or fewer start. This is his first Major League appearance since 2023, and his first ever career start.

The Rays are a team that has also been consistent and synonymous with winning over the past few years. While they haven't held the World Series trophy, they have at least been in the mix almost every season. They find a way to win with journeymen, good pitching, and some reliable young players. Their two biggest names are gone from the team with Randy Arozarena in Seattle and Wander Franco in prison (not really, but we shall see). This hasn't been a great season for them with just a 21-26 record at the moment, but they are really similar statistically to the Astros - a .241 batting average, 182 runs scored, 3.92 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP. Today they send out Zack Littell to the mound. He is 3-5 with a 4.31 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP. He has pitched very well this month, posting three straight quality starts. He's actually only had two starts this season where he has allowed more than three earned runs. Astros hitters have been okay against him, hitting .283 over 46 at-bats, but they only have three RBIs in that stretch as well.

I never like relying on pitchers making their call up. It isn't the first time he will be under the bright lights, but why back Walter when we don't need to? I think we have a good opportunity to fade this starter/reliever here. Littell has been better than the overall numbers indicate. I'm going to back the Rays to win this game through five as I prefer that when we are focused on the starting pitching a bit more. Back the Rays through five innings on the moneyline.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on X/Twitter: @futureprez2024