Rays Can Take The Sting Out Of Yankees Bat

Yankees vs. Rays, 7:05 ET

There comes a point in time where you have to look at yourself in the mirror and say "I suck." That's how I've felt lately about my baseball plays. Have they been terrible? Not all that bad, but I started off on a bad foot, and it has continued pretty much through this point. I just can't seem to find that traction that I usually have. I'm sure I'll get a hot start at some point, but right now, fade away. I'm hoping my turnaround starts here with the Yankees and Rays game that takes place this evening.

Coming into this season, the expectation had to be that the Yankees' offense would take a step back. I suppose that happens when you lose a generational talent like Juan Soto. They did… I don't know, upgrade, maybe(?) with Paul Goldschmidt taking first base from Anthony Rizzo. They also now get a full year of Jazz Chisholm on the roster. Those are things that matter and can at least make the loss of Soto a bit more manageable. They invested in Max Fried who has looked great, but they lost Gerrit Cole for the year. Lots of ups and downs for the Bronx Bombers. To this point, they still have a winning record, and the offense has been really good. Even the pitching has been pretty reliable considering all the injury issues. Will Warren is taking the hill for the Yankees tonight. He is 1-0 with a 5.14 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP. He has allowed runs in each of his starts, but only one, a game against the Pirates, was a bit ugly. What stands out the most to me is that he has allowed just three hits combined in two starts, and six hits in the other. He has never faced the Rays.

I think I mentioned this earlier in the year, but one series, at this point, can make you look like you're a great team, or make you look like you're struggling. Just a few days ago, the Rays were 8-8, but after back-to-back losses to the Red Sox, they are now 8-10. That looks a lot worse in the early going of the season. The reality is that they are just three games back of the Yankees and could be in first place at the end of this series. It is just a bit strange to thing about all of that early in the season (it also gives me a bit of comfort when looking at my losing baseball betting record for this year). Anyway, the Rays are hitting well and pitching well, so really, the losing record, at this point, shouldn't be a concern. Taj Bradley takes the bump for them today with a 2-0 record, 3.71 ERA, and a 1.06 WHIP. He has posted a quality start in both home starts this season. Although he has faced Yankees hitters just 19 times, they're only hitting .105 against him.

I think the Rays, despite not playing great baseball, have a chance to do really well today. Both offenses are pretty good, and I've been having a tough time with totals to this point in the season. I lean to the under, but I'm going to pass on it. I think I trust the Rays bullpen and even their starter in this one a bit more. Back Tampa on the moneyline.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on X/Twitter: @futureprez2024