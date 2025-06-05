Ray And Giants Will Take Down Cease And Padres

Padres vs. Giants, 3:45 ET

We hit another 2-0 day yesterday and if you played the Rockies moneyline as mentioned, you picked up another victory there. I've been talking about becoming locked in all season, and I finally feel like I'm picking the games that I can see a clear edge on. Maybe it is just a good week, maybe it is me finally getting back into the groove, whatever it is, let's keep it rolling here as the Padres take on the Giants.

The Padres have had an interesting season. They enter today's contest with a mark of 35-25, 10 games over .500 and still in second place of the division. I don't think any of those numbers are all that surprising. The team is loaded with talent, but they live in the division with the Dodgers who are also loaded with talent and some of the best players in the game. So what is interesting about their season? They have three winning streaks already of five games or more this year. They also have had two losing streaks of four games or more. When they lose games, they've lost at least two in a row six times. That means that they've only lost one game in a row six times as well. They lost last night, so which way will the team fall today? Dylan Cease looks to keep the team from losing today. Cease is just 1-4 with a 4.66 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP. He hasn't been quite the pitcher that you've become accostomed to over the past few seasons, but he hasn't been bad either. He has not allowed more than three earned runs in any of the past nine games, but he has completed six innings or more in just three of those games. The Giants hitters are batting only .200 against him.

The Giants season is interesting from a different perspective. To me, they shouldn't be this good. They were a bit streaky of a team last year where they would have extended winning streaks and extended losing streaks. Ultimately, the team didn't make the playoffs, and I wouldn't say they were a true threat to even make it as the seasons wound down. This year, they are competitive and should be a threat. They are six games above .500 at the moment and just three games behind the division-leading Dodgers. San Francisco has relied mostly on their pitching to keep them in games, and it helps that a guy like today's starter, Robbie Ray, has been very good for them. It shouldn't be much of a surprise as Ray has won a Cy Young award in the past. However, he had two injury-marred campaigns before this season. This year he is 7-1 with a 2.43 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP. He has posted seven consecutive quality starts and allowed more than one earned run just three times in those seven starts. Padres hitters are also batting just .200 against Ray.

The obvious look here is to take the under on the game. Cease is not pitching all that great, but Ray has been locked in. Even with Cease not pitching well, the Padres are still winning games, and it isn't like he is keeping them out of it. Under 7.5 is always a risk because it really doesn't leave much room for error. I do intend to get involved on it, but I think the Giants are the winners today. Ray has been great, and a win here gives the Giants a split for the series. We've seen the Padres lose back-to-back frequently, get ready to see it again tonight.