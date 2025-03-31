Rangers, Reds Will Have A Pitching Duel

Rangers vs. Reds, 6:40 ET

Let's take just a moment to talk about the NCAA Tournament. I recently put out eight plays for the tournament over the past week. It was a disaster. I went just 1-7, so I've been looking forward to Monday when we could abandon the hardwood for a couple of days and allow me to regroup. To be fair, this was my worst stretch of basketball in an otherwise great year, but I'm happy to get back to baseball. I've started the season 2-1 and now am taking on the game between the Rangers and the Reds.

The Rangers have opened the season with a 3-1 record, taking the opening series against the Red Sox. They were at home, but after dropping the opening day start, they ended up winning three straight games. What has been most interesting to me about their four games is that they all have been rather low scoring. In their three games, the totals have been seven, five, seven, and five. By this trend, the game should end on seven runs today, but that's also not very realistic. It is earlier, but how have the Rangers gotten their success? The team is pitching very well. Collectively, they have a 2.50 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP, and a .194 batting average. They are issuing a lot of walks, though, allowing four per game. They are putting Kumar Rocker on the hill today to start the game. Rocker had three games for the Rangers last year against the Mariners, Blue Jays, and Athletics. He pitched pretty well in those games, allowing just five earned runs in 11.2 innings. He also struck out 14 in that stretch and allowed 12 hits. Rocker is one of the guys that has a bunch of potential, but we will need to see what happens.

The Reds haven't had quite as nice of a start to the season, but it is just one series so let's see what will happen. They opened the year against the Giants, hosting them, and they dropped two of the three games. The Giants have a solid enough rotation, so it isn't exactly shocking that they beat the Reds. The only win they got was against a future Hall-of-Famer, Justin Verlander. Nick Lodolo was on the opposite site and put together a strong quality start allowing just two runs in six innings. The Reds offense was decent, but they weren't ridiculously good, scoring 10 total runs in the three games. They allowed 14 to the Giants, but their staff put up decent numbers, having a 0.93 WHIP. They only issued four walks in three games, but they had 25 strikeouts which means they are pitching to a lot of contact. Brady Singer is taking the hill to make his Reds debut. I've been a proponent of Singer in the right situations for a few years now. He threw to a 9-13 record with a 3.71 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP, which puts him in the top 50 of both stats from last season. He is an ideal second or third starter.

Singer is the only one with experience against the other team, and he has done fairly well against them. Rangers hitters are batting 14-for-60 against him with 11 RBIs and 19 strikeouts. There really isn't anyone with a ton of experience against Singer though. This early in the season, as teams are trying to figure things out, it can be a challenge to see who is going to pitch better in what situations. I think the Rangers probably win this game, but I think it is more likely the teams play to under 9 runs and that is the better way to play this one.

