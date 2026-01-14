Rangers Will Capitalize In Battle Of Two Struggling Teams

Senators vs. Rangers, 7:30 ET

If there is a sports to fade me in, this is the one to do it. I can count on one hand the number of hockey plays I've supplied this year that have actually been winners. Before you start to think I'm a total clown, though, just keep in mind that I might be able to count the total number of plays I've provided on the ice with my socks off. The reality is that I'm still learning hockey handicapping even four years into it. I had an awesome year one - call it beginner's luck if you want. I was terrible in year two, and decent in year three. Now, in year four, I am a disaster. But that won't stop me from trying. Try I shall as the Senators take on the Rangers.

The Senators enter this contest with a 20-19-5 record, pending the outcome of their Tuesday night game. I really don't care what sport it is, the idea of winning a game on the road, with travel, in back-to-back situations is tough. Now, unlike the NBA, we don't really need to worry about key players sitting with "rest" concerns. The Senators have struggled on the road with a 10-10-2 record for the season. They've been decent on offense this year, scoring 3.14 goals per game, but the problem is the defense is allowing 3.36 goals against per game. To make matters worse, they are doing it on just 25 shot attempts. Now only are the Senators taking more shots than opponents and scoring less, they are simply giving up too many good looks.

The Rangers are not playing on Tuesday night. They played on Monday night and lost to the Kraken with a score of 4-2. The Rangers have struggled mightly lately, dropping their past four contests, and only scoring two goals in each of them. That's not much more than they 2.55 goals per game average. They are also allowing almost three goals per game, but they are doing it while allowing three more shots per game which makes significantly more sense in my book. What concerns me lately is the Rangers have let the other team light the lamp like they are flipping a light switch. The Bruins, two game ago, scored 10 goals on them. 10! Outside of that, they have allowed 12 goals in three games. Simply put, it is hard to win like that.

Luckily for the Rangers, they are playing a team in equally bad shape at the moment. The Rangers have been terrible at home this season with just a 5-12-4 record, but I think this is an opportunity for them to get right. You get a tired team that has to travel against a team that is struggling and is already at home. This feels like a game where they at least have an advantage, and that might be all you need in a coin flip. Give me the Rangers.