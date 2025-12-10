Rangers And Blackhawks Should Light The Lamps Tonight

Rangers vs. Blackhawks, 7:30 ET

Hockey hasn't been a go-to sport for me this year as I have struggled repeatedly to get wins on the ice. I have won my last couple of plays for Outkick readers, so I am hoping that the tides are changing and I'm going to steal another victory. Of the big four, I will admit that I am the least confident in my hockey knowledge, but I've also had two incredibly successful seasons handicapping the games. Hopefully, I can continue the success here as the Rangers take on the Blackhawks.

The Rangers are having a decent enough season, currently sitting at 15-12-4, and we are a little more than 35% of the season completed. What is very impressive about the Rangers is that they are 12-4-1 for the season on the road. Most teams tend to struggle on the road, but that doesn't really seem to be the case for hockey teams. I'd have to ask someone more intelligent than me why hockey teams are better on the road than at home, but that's a conversation for a different day. For the year, the Rangers are averaging just 2.65 goals per game and allowing 2.61 goals against per game. They are taking about two fewer shots than their opponents in most games. Over their last five games, the Rangers are 2-3, with two losses in a row in overtime. Both of those final scores were 3-2. In fact, over the past five games, only one game went over five goals. Igor Shesterkin is expected to be in the net for the Rangers tonight. He is 12-9-3 for the season with a 2.46 goals against per game average. He has a strong .913 save percentage for the season.

The Blackhawks are finally starting to look like they are turning the corner in their rebuild. Conner Bedard has been fantastic for them this season and leads them in points, goals, and assists. That isn't all that uncommon for a team, and it would be beneficial if he had some help, but it is still impressive that he has been able to take a big leap from a somewhat disappointing sophomore season. Overall, the Blackhawks are 12-11-6, which isn't a great record, but considering they have been bottom dwellers for a few seasons, it is nice to see them getting some success again. At home, they have basically mirrored their overall record, going 6-5-3. Tonight, they are expected to put Arvid Soderblom in the net. He is 3-5-1 for the season and has allowed 3.92 goals per game to opponents. He also is posting a .877 save percentage. He has had three ugly starts in a row, allowing nine, four, and seven goals in his last three games.

The Rangers aren't the most dominating offensive team, but if Soderblom is in the same form that he has been, the Blackhawks will have no chance. I think Chicago should find the net a couple of times, and I wouldn't be surprised to see the Rangers break the streak of lower-scoring games. I think the right play in this game is to take the over, as both teams could have some great opportunities tonight. Back over 5.5.