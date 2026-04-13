Rangers And Athletics Pitchers Searching For Footing

Rangers vs. Athletics, 9:40 ET

I know the hardest thing to do in all of sports is to hit a baseball. Even when people say you're considered successful if you get a hit three out of ten times, you are good. That's not the reality, though, because most of these people actually are successful if they hit the ball two and a half times out of ten. I was watching golf, and I didn't think it was difficult until I played it. There is more time to figure things out with golf, but the challenge is certainly worth the debate. What isn't for debate is my play on the Rangers vs. Athletics that I've locked in for today.

The Rangers are AL West hopefuls. I wouldn't necessarily call them contenders because aside from trading for MacKenzie Gore, I don't think they've done all that much this offseason. The team needs to find some hitting if they want to compete this year. Perhaps they expected a bounce-back year or something, but their best power hitter (Adolis Garcia) walked in the offseason. So, I just am confused about what this team is trying to do. I guess they wanted to build around their arms, but one of them, today's starter, Nathan Eovaldi, has looked rough out of the gates. Eovaldi is making his fourth start and hoping to build on a successful six innings against the Mariners in his last outing. His first two starts saw him go 8.2 innings and allow 11 earned runs. He has allowed 22 hits, 5 walks, and four homers which is also a concern. Athletics hitters have also done really well against him hitting .300 against him in 50 at-bats.

The Athletics are probably in the same category as the Rangers. Personally, I think the team is trying to do their best to build a contender for when they eventually have their new home in Las Vegas. Right now, the minor league feel of their home stadium is a bad look for baseball. However, the team is at least looking more competitive than they have in their past few seasons in Oakland. They will likely need help along the way, but they have a solid farm system and a good, young core. They will need pitching if they want to make it all work. Today, they send out Luis Severino. This is his first start of the year at home, but through three outings on the road, he has allowed eight earned runs in 13.1 innings. Last season his ERA was three runs higher at home than on the road. To be clear, he hasn't had terrible starts, he just isn't going all that deep into games. Rangers hitters are batting .320 against him, so it could be a long day.

This has the makings of a game that the Rangers should win. Eovaldi is the better starter, and Severino was really bad at home last season. I don't think that magically changes. I think the best play here is probably the over through five innings. Just keep in mind that Eovaldi could turn in a shutout through five any given game. Maybe, if you want a safer option, is to just play the Rangers team total over.