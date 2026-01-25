Rams And Seahawks Won't Be As Explosive As You'd Think

Rams vs. Seahawks, 6:30 ET

By the time this game kicks off, we will already have the first half of the Super Bowl matchup set. This, at least on paper, should be the better of the two games. The NFC has had some very good games already, and, in fairness to the AFC, both have seemed up for grabs. The best teams, arguably, in both conferences have made it to the Championship game. We almost got the #1 and #2 seeds in both of the games. Tonight, we get the third matchup between the Rams and Seahawks, with both looking to punch their ticket to the big game.

I recently heard someone say that Sean McVay is like a cockroach. You can never really kill him off. I'm not sure that it is the best analogy in the world, but the Rams have found ways to survive the last two weeks despite things being a bit bleak at times. Let's take a look back at how they got here and see if the Rams and McVay are really "unsquashable." The Rams were heavy favorites against the Panthers in the first week and they barely escaped. The team really didn't have answers for stopping Carolina. Additionally, the team looked good on offense to start, but they struggled afterwards. In the last few moments, they were able to get a game-winning touchdown pass. Then, their defense stepped up against a quarterback who looked overmatched in the moment. Last week against the Bears, the Rams never really got separation. Chicago played significantly better defense than anyone expected. The Bears threw an interception that most of the city is still trying to figure out, but that led to giving Matthew Stafford a chance to win it. He drove the Rams downfield and got the field goal needed to send them here. Lucky, sure, but the execution was still there when needed.

The Seahawks barely broke a sweat last week. In fact, they probably lost more calories jumping up and down from celebrating big plays than they did from stopping the 49ers. Seattle started the game by hauling in a kickoff and returning it for a touchdown. It was basically downhill from there. Kenneth Walker was a beast, running 19 times for 116 yards and three touchdowns. Sam Darnold needed to throw the ball just 17 times for 124 yards and one touchdown. The Seahawks scored 41 points and Darnold had less than 125 passing yards. That's wild. There should be credit given to the Seahawks' defense as well. They forced a turnover on downs in the first 49ers possession, then a fumble recovery on the second. In the second half, San Francisco basically had to go for it at every opportunity, and Seattle was able to stop them repeatedly. I gave a lot of credit to CJ Stroud for the Patriots win, should Brock Purdy and the 49ers get credit for the Seattle win? Probably a little bit.

You have to expect that the Rams are not going to turn over the ball at the same regularity that the 49ers did. The good news for Seattle is that Darnold was able to play in this game after quite a bit of questions surrounded his status before the game. In two games against each other this season, the Seahawks won one game 38-37 in overtime. The Rams won the other 21-19. I have to say, Seattle looked great last week, and the Rams look a bit underwhelming at the moment. I still think the Rams will win the Super Bowl, so I won't bet against them here, but there are a lot of signs that point to the Seahawks winning. Instead, I'm taking the under for the game. I think this is one where the teams will be slower and methodical, ensuring each play is done to precision rather than rushing through things. Give me the under.