Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Of Scoring For Super Bowl LX

Seahawks vs. Patriots, 6:30 ET

I've already shared who I think will win the game tonight, and you can go read that if you're interested. In this article, I am going to focus on a different angle to bet the game on. Specifically, I am going to look at quarter-by-quarter scoring and also the overall total for the game. It will be a bit of a different piece than I've ever provided, but hopefully, it gets us some cash or gives you something to think about. Let's break down the scoring situations for the Seahawks vs. Patriots.

1st Quarter

This is often described as the quarter where teams are trying to figure each other out. The teams both have quarterbacks that will be playing in their first Super Bowl. Both have coaches in their first Super Bowl as a head coach. That doesn't necessarily mean they will be cautious, but it certainly wouldn't surprise me, either. The Seahawks have been aggressive right out of the gate in most games, leading the NFL in first quarter scoring at seven points per game. The Patriots are not far behind, at third in the league. Seattle does have the second-best first quarter scoring defense in the league, holding opponents to 2.8 points per game. New England is much lower, allowing about 4.2 points per 1st quarter. I like the Seahawks -0.5 in this quarter, and I lean to the over 7.5. I expect the final score in this quarter to be Seattle 7, Patriots 3. (Average Super Bowl score per 1st quarter: 8.5 points)

2nd Quarter

This is where the game script may flip a little bit, because the second best scoring team in the second quarter? That's the New England Patriots. What often happens is a team gets close to the red zone and time in the first quarter runs out. They also have an efficient two-minute drill offense which will help them score quickly if needed. Seattle is no slouch here, scoring 7.9 per game in the second quarter on average. However, before we just assume it will be a free-for-all, Seattle has the best 2nd quater defense, and the Patriots have the third best. I'm taking the 2nd quarter to go under 13.5 points. The biggest question here is going to be the unfinished drive to start the 2nd quarter, but if we can avoid a touchdown to start the quarter, I think we get 10 or fewer scored here. I'm thinking Seattle 10, Patriots 10 at halftime. (Average Super Bowl score per 2nd quarter: 15.5 points)

3rd Quarter

Okay, teams make their adjustments, right? Sure, that's what we should expect. Seattle is the best scoring 3rd Quarter offense in football, and New England is 8th. On defense, New England is the better defense at 5th, and the Seahawks are 8th. This seems to be where there is some opportunity for the teams to rack up points. In the Rams vs. Seahawks game, 28 points were scored here. The book has a 9.5 total, but I'm not going to take the over. I think this goes under again as the teams look to make the right moves to set themselves up for a win in the 4th. Give me under 9.5. I'm expecting 17-10 Seahawks after three. (Average Super Bowl score per 3rd quarter: 10.5 points)

4th Quarter

This is where teams pull out all the stops, right? They kind of have to. However, the Seahawks are 19th in 4th quarter scoring this season, and the Patriots are even worse! They sit at 27th in the league. Perhaps that's because both are trying to run out the clock because they had leads. The defenses essentially remain the same, though. The Patriots are 4th, and the Seahawks are 8th. I think we see less than 12.5 points her as well. (Average Super Bowl score per 4th quarter: 14.5 points)

Final score, in my book, 24-13, Seattle. Which means this game also comfortably goes under 45.5. Good luck however you want to bet these five different plays.