Protect Your Money Grab The Trojans Against Irish

USC vs. Notre Dame, 7:30 ET

We have essentially reached about the halfway mark for the year, and by now we should know if a team is good or bad. There are plenty of teams that still have hope for the College Football Playoffs, but there are also a lot of teams that have already lost all hope. With only a few ranked matchups today, I've chosen one of the bigger and better ones to bet on tonight. We have USC taking on Notre Dame, who is still barely clinging to life.

USC has had a solid enough season, coming kind of out of nowhere. They are 5-1 for the season, and currently ranked 20th in the nation. Their lone loss was at Illinois a couple of weeks ago. They were close in that game, which doesn't count for your record, but is something that committees consider when evaluating the overall performance of a team. I am not quite sure how good the Illinois team actually is, given they have two ugly losses, but USC has handled their business otherwise. They knocked off Michigan last week, but this is not the same championship-winning team from a couple of years ago. Beating Michigan State and Purdue doesn't mean too much, but at least they took care of their business. I really like what I've seen out of USC quarterback Jayden Maiava. He will give the Notre Dame secondary some trouble this week. I think he could struggle to read some coverage, but he has also shown a lot of accuracy overall and doesn't make a lot of stupid mistakes.

Notre Dame needs to win every game from here on out if they want any hope of making the College Football Playoffs. They are 4-2 this season with losses in their first two games. Both of those were to ranked opponents. The first game was a loss at Miami, dropping the game 27-24. The second game was a loss against Texas A&M where they fell at home 41-40. I am not sure that Texas A&M will make the playoffs given they have to face LSU, Missouri, and Texas all on the road, but Miami has proven they are a very good team. I guess my biggest question is if Notre Dame wins this game, it is their best win of the season, and is that enough to get them into the postseason? I personally don't think so. The team is ranked 13th, partially out of name recognition (if you ask me) and partially because they do have a ton of talent on their roster. However, you can't lose to two of three ranked teams on your schedule and expect to make the postseason. Notre Dame's offense has looked very good this season as well. Their quarterback, CJ Carr, has raked up yards and thrown for 13 touchdowns. Running back Jeremiyah Love has a 5.3 yards per carry average and eight touchdowns. The question is if their defense can get the stops when needed.

This game should be a fun one with two explosive offenses. The books expect it to be a high-scoring game, considering the total is in the 60s. Lately, the Notre Dame defense has been better, but is that actual improvement, or did they just get there because the teams they were facing are significantly worse? I'm not really sure. I do think they struggle a bit here and that the line is getting a bit out of control. I'm going to take the Trojans with the points here.