This Prop Has Hit 90% Of The Time In His Career

Bulls vs. Pistons, 7:00 ET

Sometimes there are things that happen when you bet on a game and if you're on one side, you're thanking the Lord. If you're on the other side of it, you're cursing everyone out around you and frustrated beyond belief. The goal, really, should be to stay as even keel as possible, but sometimes you're going to get excited or emotional one way or another. I was 1-1 yesterday in NCAA plays, but the loss came as Houston was up seven with mere seconds left. Texas Tech threw the ball in, jogged up court to no defense and chucked a three from half court. Ball goes in, Red Raiders cover the -5.5 spread, losing by just four. Let's hope to avoid a similar fate here tonight as the Bulls take on the Pistons.

The Bulls have put together a respectable, but also predictable campaign to this point. They aren't elite at anything, but they aren't terrible at anything either. Their record as of today is 17-19 which is pretty expected as well. They were great to start the year, but injuries and a combination of everything else has just allowed their early season success to dwindle. Now, their best player, Josh Giddey is out of the lineup as well. It's usually not a good thing when the guy who leads you in points, rebounds, and assists is not on the floor. It also isn't a great thing for one guy to lead you in all of that, or that a point guard is your best rebounder, but exceptions can be made. Tonight, the team is also potentially without Coby White and Matas Buzelis, both mainstays in their starting lineup and rotation overall. That does allow the "next man up" philosophy that helps so many NBA teams will their way to a victory. A lof of guys that don't normally get minutes get excited and go out and play hard, resulting in wins. I'm not ready to say the Bulls will win or cover, but it could be more competitive than you'd expect. Chances are, as well, that Buzelis and White both play.

The Pistons are one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, and barring any crazy losing streak or injuries, they should run away with the Central Division. Winning the division means very little, as the seeding is based on conference record, but it's still a nice addition to the list of accomplishments for this young team. Detroit has the pieces to contend this year, but probably not quite enough to really make it all the way to the Finals. I think they could use another go-to scoring option, probably a forward, or upgrade over Jaden Ivey at shooting guard in order to make the leap. However, I will say, I like Ivey and think he can be a piece the team relies on for years to come. The Pistons are not overly deep and they are missing Tobias Harris and Jalen Duren tonight, so don't expect them to look at full strength either.

There really are no concerns from a rest standpoint with either team. The Bulls played in Boston two days ago, and the Pistons played in Detroit the same night. This is the third game in four nights for the Pistons, but not a back-to-back game. The Bulls have looked really bad lately, which leads me to not wanting to take the points with them. What I really like in this game is Cade Cunningham under 28.5 points. In his career, Cunningham has only exceeded 28 points once vs. Chicago. That was last year. So, just 10% of the games he has played against them. I'm not saying that he can't do it, but the Bulls have done a nice job of at least limiting him. He probably will make it sweaty for us, but hopefully we avoid a half-court heave to crush the dream tonight.