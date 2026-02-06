Prop Betting Market Is The Most Fun Market For Super Bowl LX

Seahawks vs. Patriots, 6:30 ET

I tell this story annually, and I will do so any time that I write this fun props article. When the 49ers were in the Super Bowl years ago, I called the team multiple times looking to talk to anyone I could about information about the Gatorade color. I was looking for an edge and some insider information. I'm going to call Seattle this year, and go back and look at all the options from New England over the year. Just as I finally got through to someone on the 49ers, I expect to be laughed at and told there is no information. The Super Bowl, unlike any other game, has so many fun props to bet on from Gatorade color to if an adult toy will be thrown on the field, let's lock some in.

I'm not going to focus on completely random bets like the coin toss. There are only two outcomes and if you're going to do that, just play Roulette or something (I know there are three colors on a roulette wheel, but you get my point). I want something that has at least a bit of substance. Almost all of these bets will come from Betonline.ag which has a great market for unique props for the game.

Seattle attempts a pass from the opponent's 1-yard line +550

Okay, so you know this is going to be a big point of discussion for the Seahawks. Here is the thing the No is -1000 which makes a ton of sense. History probably tells us they should just run the ball. You also need the Seahawks to be at the one yard line and run plays. That's two difficult things to happen in one bet. Hear me out, though… The Patriots, and everyone else will expect a running play on the one yard line. Play action, Sam Darnold curls, and tosses it to his tight end who is wide open for the touchdown. Give me the yes.

Will the 12's be mentioned -150 YES

The 12's are the Seahawks faithful. I have to imagine a big group will be shown and the broadcast crew mentions they are such an important part of the team's success. Even though the game is in San Francisco, I think it makes sense because they can take (I think) one highway to San Francisco from Seattle. The talk of the 12 traveling should be a pretty easy win.

How many times will JSN be said? Over 2 -175

Have you tried to say Jaxon Smith-Njigba? It's difficult. It is awkward. Every time they talk about him, I fully expect they switch from his full name to JSN. Being that he will be involved either from a strategy or production standpoint, he should be brought up often. Why risk being canceled? Just use his initials.

What type of top will Cardi B wear? Jacket +175, Sweater/Hoodie +550

I get it, Cardi B, Stefon Diggs girlfriend, is not exactly known for being conservative. However, it is only going to be 60 degrees, and potentially windy and lower at game time. Cardi B, in my opinion, will have something covering herself up a bit to stay warm. She's from New York, but she is Dominican and Trinidadian, those are both warm countries. She can still have a low cut shirt under the jacket or hoodie if she wants.

What will be mentioned first: Maye attending Super Bowl 50 +125 or Darnold first 2018 QB to reach the Super Bowl.

Give me Maye all the way. Maye's first time at a Super Bowl was in San Francisco. I'm assuming they will show a picture of it as well. This will be a much more natural commentary than Darnold. Sure, Darnold will come out, and they may talk about how he reached it before Josh Alen and Lamar Jackson. There will probably be some sort of infographic for it. However, I just think this is a lot less natural to talk about than Maye attending the Super Bowl.

Which TV Series Actor Will be Shown First?

The odds are -150 for the Traitors, and +110 for a Stranger Things actor. First off, there are substantially fewer Stranger Things actors in general than people who have been on The Traitors. If they are talking just this past season (not specified in the bet) then maybe it is Stranger Things. But, this game is on Peacock/NBC. Do you know where Stranger Things airs? Netflix, that's right. How about The Traitors? That's on Peacock. So, wouldn't it make a lot more sense to show one of their own "actors" than a rival streaming service?

First person to touch a dildo on the field

So, first off, a dildo has to land on the field, which seems fairly unlikely. However, there are an alarming number of bet options related to dildos - colors, where it lands, etc. The only option I like is down from +175 to +150. The first person to touched it is almost certainly going to be event staff/security if one lands on the field. A ref is going to point it out, and a player will just ignore it. Coaches won't get involved and the cheerleaders (the other options) definitely won't go near it either. Event staff, if one lands on the field, is free money.

That seems like more than enough for us to wet our beaks, but take a look there are 100's of bets that you can make. Have fun with them!