Bettors Can’t Be Choosers: Chicago Bears Vs. Houston Texans 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game Preseason Pick

Football officially returns Thursday with the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game between the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. Both teams are honoring former players in the Hall of Fame class of 2024, such as Texans WR Andre Johnson, and Bears DT Steve McMichael and return specialist Devin Hester.

Despite Bears rookie QB, and No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Caleb Williams saying he wants reps, Chicago head coach Matt Eberflus announced none of the starters would play Thursday. Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said Wednesday his starters won't play either in an interview with SportsRadio 610 in Houston.

Houston Texans vs. Chicago Bears Pro Football Hall of Fame Game 2024 Odds (DraftKings)

Moneyline: HOUSTON (-125) | Chicago (+105)

| Chicago (+105) Spread: Texans -1 (-115) | Bears +1 (-105)

Total — 30.5 — Over (-112) | Under (-108)

Bears second-year QB Tyson Bagent is expected to start Thurday. Bagent was 2-2 in four starts in 2023, completing 65.7% of his passes for three touchdowns and six interceptions. The other quarterbacks on Chicago's depth chart are fifth-year QB Brett Rypien and undrafted rookie QB Austin Reed from the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. Rypien is 2-2 in four career regular-season starts with the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams.

Ryans didn't officially announce a starter, but Houston fourth-year QB Davis Mills has been working with the second-team offense in training camp, per TexansWire.com. Houston has two more veteran quarterbacks on its roster, including Case Keenum and Tim Boyle. Keenum was 1-1 in two starts for the Texans last year and played for the Minnesota Vikings in the 2018 NFC title game. Boyle is 0-5 in five career regular-season starts with the New York Jets and Detroit Lions.

Not only do the Texans have more experience in their quarterback room, but they have a deeper WR corp too. Houston wideouts that may see the field Thursday are 2022 second-round WR John Metchie III, 2023 sixth-rounder WR Xavier Hutchinson, seventh-year WR Noah Brown, and fourth-year WR Ben Skowronek.

Furthermore, Texans Wire reporter Cole Thompson named RBs Cam Akers and Dameon Pierce as "players to watch" in the Hall of Fame Game. As a rookie in 2022, Pierce ran for 939 yards on 220 carries. Yet, Pierce's production fell off dramatically last year, rushing for just 416 yards on 145 attempts. Regardless, the Texans will have more NFL-ready talent in this game.

Finally, Houston has a better coaching staff with more continuity. Chicago replaced former offensive coordinator (OC) Luke Getsy with Shane Waldron this offseason. While Ryans retained his two coordinators, including stud OC Bobby Slowik, who will get head coaching interviews if Texans QB C.J. Stroud improves again in 2024.

BET: Houston Texans moneyline (-125)

