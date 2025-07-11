Priester Will Keep Rolling Against Nationals

Nationals vs. Brewers, 8:10 ET

I'm trying to switch things up a bit so I'm trying to get a few more plays going on certain days than others. The weekends tend to be when people have more time to watch things, but with football gearing up soon, that's going to be the prominent weekend feature. Now, I'm trying to build the bankroll for football. It hasn't gone well to this point, hence the trying to switch things up. I'm hopeful that we can find that launching pad that I've been searching for most of the season in this game between the Nationals and Brewers.

The Nationals are almost 20 games under .500 and a team that doesn't have much hope on the horizon. They recently fired their manager and their general manager. I'm a bit confused about what they were expecting. The manager isn't really responsible for the talent not being developed in the minor league, but I also don't hate the move. They have to switch things up as well and see if the change will make a difference for the future of the team. They thought the rebuild was over this year, but clearly it is not. Perhaps next year they can turn things around, but this year it is probably too late. They have some pitchers that would be coveted, but that might set them back for their complete turnaround. One of the pitchers that could bring back something decent starts tonight as Mitchell Parker takes the hill. Parker is 5-9 for the season with a 4.72 ERA and a 1.38 WHIP. Parker has been rough on the road with a 5.66 ERA in eight starts this season. However, he has only allowed three earned runs in each of the three starts that he has made this season. Brewers hitters have also performed well against Parker with five hits in 14 at-bats.

Before the season began, I wrote that I thought the Brewers would win the NL Central once again. I mentioned this because they have proved over and over again that this team is very resilient. They continue to find ways to win despite losing key pieces. The team stumbled a bit to start the season and looked like they were going to have a down year. They are now in second place and could take over the division lead by the All-Star Break. I'm not ready to say they will win, but they certainly should at least have a good chance at making the playoffs. I'm not sure what moves they can make to get much better, but this is one of the surprisingly stronger rotations in the National League. They found a gem in Quinn Priester who takes the mound today. Priester is 6-2 with a 3.59 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP. He had a strong June, going 27.1 innings and allowing just six earned runs. More importantly, the Brewers have won seven straight Priester starts, so he is putting them in position to win games. He has held Nationals hitters to just a .235 batting average against him as well.

This is one of those games that the books seem to know will be won by the Brewers. They have moved the juice over the -200 mark. That doesn't guarantee the Brewers win the game or anything, but it does mean that we can expect good things from them today. I think they go over their team total, and I feel like the Nationals probably go under theirs. That's how I'll play this one, over 4.5 for the Brewers, and under 3.5 for the Nationals.