Potential World Series Preview Should Showcase Offenses

Blue Jays vs. Dodgers, 9:10 ET

There are some games that are considered World Series previews, and this one fits the bill. The reality of the situation is that even though both of these teams are very good, it is unlikely this matchup has much substance. If either team sweeps the other, they still are both likely to make the playoffs, they both are still likely to win their division. So, while it is exciting, it is not a make or break series for either of the clubs. Today, we get two of the best teams in baseball squaring off as the Blue Jays take on the Dodgers.

The Blue Jays are one of my favorite teams this year. I've discussed this before, but they were a team that I rooted for to do something because it seemed like they were always involved in the biggest name free agents. The problem is that they never actually got the free agent to come to the team. I don't know if it was because of the team, the offer, or something else, but they always ultimately end up somewhere else. Offensively, this team hasn't done much differently than it has in previous seasons. Perhaps the extension of Vlad Guerrero Jr. cleared up the concerns and bad jeju of the team. Whatever it was, it worked. Their pitching has been solid, their offense is versatile, and they have a chance to win the championship. Chris Bassitt takes the hill for them today. He has an 11-5 record with a 4.12 ERA, and a 1.31 WHIP. Say what you want about win/loss records, but having 11 wins means that Bassitt is at least positioning his team to win most games. The problem is most of those games have come at home. On the road, Bassitt is the owner of a 6.45 ERA in 11 outings. He has allowed four or more earned runs in seven of the outings. Dodgers hitters have performed well against Bassitt in the past, hitting .308 against him in 91 at-bats.

The Dodgers are one of the best teams in baseball and are kind of flying under the radar. I guess when everyone assumes that they are going to be the best team in baseball or march toward another World Series they don't command quite as much attention. The reality is that the Dodgers are getting better right now because they are getting healthier. Their pitching staff is finally looking like they have the depth that should scare everyone. Imagine having to face Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Shohei Ohtani, and today's starter, Blake Snell, in a series. Expectations are high, and for the Dodgers, they are World Series or bust. For the year, Snell only has 14 innings under his belt. He is 1-1 for the year with a 3.21 ERA and a 1.64 WHIP. Snell should eventually round into form, just like he did last year for the Giants. In his last start, which was his first since April, he allowed three earned runs over five innings and gave up two homers. He did strike out eight hitters, so there was some good with it too. Overall, the Blue Jays roster is hitting .256 against him in 39 at-bats.

This is a decent matchup that I expect to have a bunch of runs. I feel like we can look at it from three angles - the over for the game makes sense as both teams have very talented offenses, the second is the Dodgers over as Bassitt has been terrible, and the Dodgers winning the game by two or more runs make sense as well because Snell is the better pitcher. I'm going to take the over for the game, both starters should give up runs and even though the Dodgers offense has been in a funk, I think they can snap out of it against Bassitt.