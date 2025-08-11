Playoff Atmosphere Should Be In Effect As Phillies Take On Reds

Phillies vs. Reds, 6:10 ET

It was a profitable weekend on the diamond for us as I nailed both of the picks from yesterday. The only thing that I didn't get right was that I had a lean toward the Cubs winning their game against the Cardinals. They lost last night, but the under, my best bet, was a winner, so I can't be too upset about it. I'm hoping to get on a great streak in August so that we can get a nice bankroll going into football season and the playoffs. Today we turn to the Phillies and Reds who are both very much in the playoff conversation.

The Phillies are one of the better teams in baseball with Philadelphia sitting almost 20 games above .500 mark. They've been able to secure a tighter grip on first place in the division thanks to the Mets having one of the worst stretches in the MLB since the All-Star Break. The Phillies are not a team that anyone will want to face in the playoffs. They have a ridiculously good lineup with both hits for average and hits for power. Their rotation is arguably one of the best in baseball. They have a potential Cy Young winner who can open the series, and they have two or three other pitchers that they should feel more than confident in leading them in the playoffs. Today, Taijuan Walker, one of those candidates, takes the ball. Walker is 4-5 for the season with a 3.53 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP. I'd assume Walker will be in the bullpen during the playoffs, but he is a solid pitcher. He is pitching in a more ideal situation for himself, though, as he is on the road. For the year, Walker is throwing to a 2.80 ERA as a visitor, as opposed to a 4.12 at home. He hasn't allowed more than three earned runs in a game since May, but he spent a lot of June as a reliever. Reds hitters haven't been great against Walker, hitting just .217 over 46 at-bats.

The Reds have been decent since the start of the second half of play. They made a few moves at the deadline to bolster their team. However, the biggest problem that I have is that the Reds, even if they make the playoffs, are probably not a team most fear. Overall, their pitching has been good, but not great this year. Since the All-Star Break, they are 12-10, but thanks to the collapse of the Mets, they are just 1.5 games back of the final Wild Card spot. They get arguably their best pitcher taking the hill today as Andrew Abbott is on the mound. Abbott has gone 8-3 for the season with a 2.34 ERA, and a 1.13 WHIP. He doesn't technically qualify for the league rankings due to the number of innings he has thrown, but he is at 115.1 innings. He has been great at home this season. He did face the Phillies earlier this season and allowed four earned runs over 3.1 innings on nine hits. Overall, the Phillies are 14-for-46 against Abbott.

The Phillies have been better lately, but not by a significant amount. I think this series means more to the Reds and their playoff hopes than it does to Philadelphia. They are lucky that they get their best pitcher to face one of the lesser options from the Philadelphia squad. I think the Reds win, but I don't really want to back that number. Instead, I want to back the under 9.5 in this game. It seems like the better option here as both pitchers have been pretty strong and reliable without giving up too many runs.