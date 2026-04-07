Player Props And A Same Game Parlay Flyer For Diamondbacks Vs Mets

Diamondbacks vs. Mets, 4:10 ET

I went 1-1 on the diamond yesterday with a fairly easy win on the Rays. The other play that I put out was a bit more… off. I bet on the Blue Jays coming out with some vengeance on their mind, and they proceeded to piss down their leg and lose to the Dodgers. This was the fifth straight loss for Toronto, and Max Scherzer only lasted two innings. I don't know if it was injury-related or not; frankly, I don't care. The Blue Jays gave up 14 runs to the Dodgers, and it was a disaster pretty much from the get-go. We are going to switch series and leagues altogether as we tackle the game between the Diamondbacks and the Mets.

Although it is a small sample size, I think you can probably expect the Diamondbacks to be exactly what they are at the moment. They are 5-5 for the season. I have this team as basically a .500 club. Their pitching can be good, their hitting can be good, but if I'm using the word "can" it also means that they aren't going to always be good. Through 10 games, the team has scored 35 runs. Just four games ago, they allowed 17 runs to the Braves. Still, the team has won three of their past five games, and they ended up splitting that series with the Braves. This is already Zac Gallen's, their starter for today, third start of the year. Last year was a bit of a disaster for Gallen, but he's been profitable for us in the past. Gallen this season has tossed 10 innings and allowed four earned runs. All four of those runs came off of the Dodgers bats in the season opener. In years past, Gallen has shown to be worse on the road than at home. He's had a higher road ERA than home every year since 2022 (and even that year it was 2.49 at home vs. 2.59 on the road). Mets hitters are betting .214 against him overall with no one having a ton of luck aside from Brett Baty going 2-for-3.

The Mets are not faring all that much better, but they do have a winning record and are winners of two of three series. Oddly enough, their lone series loss was to the Cardinals, a team expected to be very bad this year. They have won their past three games, all against the Giants, and they outscored San Francisco 24-5 in those three games. After an off day yesterday, they are now home where they won two of the three games to start the season. They send out Freddy Peralta for his third start. In his New York debut, it didn't go exactly according to plan. He allowed four earned runs in five innings, but luckily, the offense was working that day and put up 11 runs. In his next start, he gave them 5.1 innings, allowing just three hits and one earned run. Overall, the Diamondbacks have been strong against Peralta, hitting .299 against him. Nolan Arenado is 11-for-39 against him. The rest of the team is 12-for-38.

I actually like both of these pitchers, but I think there are a few options for playing this game. I like the Mets to win the game, but I don't give out plays that are higher than -135 on the moneyline very often. I think the over seven runs is a great look. Neither starter should come out of this without giving up a couple of runs. Peralta has seven strikeouts in both of his starts. He is -138 to get six strikeouts and I like that look. I really like Nolan Arenado to record 2+ total bases at +194. I'm going to play Arenado and Peralta's player props. I also like the over seven. Perhaps just make it all into a same game parlay. With the Mets moneyline and the other three bets, all four pay out at +1400.