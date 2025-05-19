Player Prop And Other Thoughts For Royals Vs Giants

Royals vs. Giants, 9:45 ET

The baseball season has been full of ups and downs this season. There have been multiple weeks now that were just average. There are we a couple of weeks that were pretty bad, and there has really only been one really good week. The season still has plenty of time to make a huge run, and I do feel more confident in my reads as the year has gone on, but we haven't gotten the results I want. Let's get the right read in tonight's game between the Royals and the Giants.

Last season, the Royals were playing a bit with house money. Kansas City was not expected to be a very good baseball team, but they found a way to make the playoffs. Behind Bobby Witt Jr. and Salvador Perez, the team had a sustainable offense. On the mound, the team was able to piece together a good rotation despite not really having a true Ace. This season, the team is still being paced by the successes of Perez and Witt Jr. The pitching staff is still doing a great job as well with a 3.07 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP. Again, all of this without a true Ace. However, the starter they have going today has pitched very well - Kris Bubic. For the season, Bubic is 4-2 with a 1.66 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP. The ERA is good for fifth in the league. He has allowed just 10 earned runs for the season, with four of them coming in one game against the Astros. Giants hitters haven't faced him a ton, but they are 8-for-22 against him. Matt Chapman is 5-for-9 against him.

The Giants didn't make the postseason last year, and they were more of a streaky team than a successful team. San Francisco would win three games then lose four, and it was just a constant cycle of this for the season. When they were winning, they looked great, when they were losing, they looked terrible. They are doing well this year though, something a bit surprising as they have thrown their name in the mix with the Padres, Dodgers and Diamondbacks, for good NL West teams. This season the Giants are 28-19 for the year, and they are 16-7 at home. Robbie Ray has been great for the Giants this season. He is 6-0 with a 3.04 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP. Ray has made nine starts this season after making just eight total over the past two years. He has also posted four consecutive quality starts. Royals hitters have struggled significantly against him, getting just seven hits in 58 at-bats. Hunter Renfroe has the most interesting stat line against Ray - he has just three hits, all homers, in 33 at-bats, with 17 strikeouts.

This should be a pretty low-scoring affair here. I think the Giants are probably going to win it, considering Ray's success against the Royals, and the Giants success at home. So, if you're looking for a side or total, take the under and the Giants. I am going to put a play on a prop, things I've done much better on this year. Today we should play Matt Chapman over 1.5 total bases or 2+ total bases at +105.

