Player Prop And Lean For Athletics Vs White Sox

Athletics vs. White Sox, 2:10 ET

Even with bad teams, someone has to win a game, right? I've discussed this a few times, and I'm sure this won't be the last time I mention it, but the reason that sports betting is so normalized for everyone and everything is that it helps keeps games interesting. Football tends to be the one sport that doesn't really have an allegiance, as in you'll watch whatever game is on. With the other sports, all of them are basically just watched by the local fan bases aside from marquee games. Let's make this game between the Athletics and White Sox interesting for ourselves, shall we?

The Athletics enter the game with an 8-10 record and are actually playing pretty decent away from home. Where they call home is anyone's guess as they are just listed as the Athletics. Of course, I know that they are playing in Sacramento, so let's not pretend that they don't have a home field, but it is still all silly in my opinion. In any case, the team has looked pretty good to this point. This year wasn't one that I had high expectations for (some do, but I'm not one of them). They are sending out left-handed starter JP Sears to the mound to try and mow down the White Sox. For the season, Sears is 1-2 with a 4.24 ERA, but his WHIP is a respectable 1.18. He has already made two road starts this season, and both of them turned out to be quality starts. His last outing against the Mets was also good, but he needed 101 pitches to get through four innings. I think it was a bit about his strikeouts (7) and having runners on in most frames. Luis Robert Jr. and Lenyn Sosa are the two guys to be concerned about if you're a Sears fan as they are a combined 7-for-17 against him with four extra-base hits.

There isn't much reason to be excited about the team on the South Side of Chicago. The White Sox are struggling once again. After being one of the worst teams of all time, Chicago has started the season just 4-13. All of their wins have come on their home field. They also have lost the first two games of this series. I have to imagine their overall goal is to win one out of every three games. If they are realistic, that's a reasonable goal at least. To try and do that, they need Davis Martin, their starter for today, to give them a chance. Martin is 1-1 with a 4.24 ERA and a 1.41 WHIP. He has actually been awesome in his two starts in Chicago. He has allowed just one earned run in 12 innings for the White Sox at home. Martin hasn't faced the Athletics a ton, but is holding them to a .133 average in 15 at-bats.

Actually interestingly enough about Robert Jr., he has three hits against Sears, and all of them have gone for extra-bases. The White Sox are likely to move on from Robert Jr. at some point this season, so if we want to get in on props for him in his games, we need to do it now. I think this is a great opportunity as he faces a guy who does give up some contact. Robert Jr. has the three doubles. I think he can find a way to get over 1.5 total bases in this game. I also think the White Sox win the game, but not sure I can get there.

