Play The Total In Toss Up Semifinal

Miami vs. Ole Miss, 7:30 ET

Bowl Games have gone pretty well for me, but these College Football Playoffs have been a doozy. I haven't been able to find the footing that I'd like, and while I've had a few wins, I've also suffered through some losses. Part of that is believing too much in some teams, and certainly not enough in others. We have a Semifinal taking place here on Thursday night that will determine one of the spots in Monday's championship game. Let's take a look as Miami takes on Ole Miss.

Miami is arguably the most annoying team for me in the College Football Playoffs. It isn't about Miami or the players in particular. It is mostly about the fact that this is a team that was borderline to even get into the Playoffs, and now looks like they could be the National Champion. I suppose that's the whole reason that the Playoffs were expanded from four to 12 teams in the first place. The Hurricanes are 12-2 for the season with their two losses being odd games - part of what annoys me about them. They lost to Louisville at home in a game where they really didn't do anything right. Perhaps you can sum it up to the four interceptions Carson Beck through, and they still only lost by three points. The other loss was on the road in overtime to SMU. Both teams were significantly inferior, but Miami got the job done. In the Playoffs, they have taken down Texas A&M, and they have beaten Ohio State. I wasn't overly surprised about the Texas A&M game, but the 10-3 victory was a bit surprising. The Ohio State game was dominance on both sides for them to win 24-14. A missed field goal and two interceptions from Ohio State helped propel them, though.

Ole Miss continues to dominate despite losing their head coach. To be honest, that just gives me a bit more ammo to my argument that the Rebels and their fans should've never really cared about Kiffin leaving in the first place. Regardless, the team is playing well, and they are riding the hot arm of Trinidad Chambliss. The lone loss that the Rebels had this year was against Georgia, and that was a road game that still saw them score 35 points. They just couldn't stop the Bulldogs offense. That was still the case the second time they faced Georgia in the last game, but they had enough offense to back them up. The first game of the playoffs was significantly easier for the Rebels as they took down Tulane. Ole Miss has been counted out a bit in these playoffs, but the team is more than up for the challenge and Chambliss looks like he is fearless against any opponent.

I honestly don't know who to pick to win this game. I really don't even have a lean. Gun to my head situation, give me the Rebels and the points. I don't love it, but the reality is that I have never been overly impressed with Beck, and I'd prefer Chambliss. I think Ole Miss would probably prefer this game to be a shootout, but I'm not sure if they will get their wish against this inspired Miami defense. If it goes under, I think Miami wins by a ton, and if it goes over, that bodes well for Ole Miss, but doesn't assure them of a victory. I could see this being a 28-24 type of game which gets us, barely, to 52 points. Give me the over for this one.