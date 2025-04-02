Play The Total As Red Sox Battle Orioles

Red Sox vs. Orioles, 6:35 ET

Did you follow my bets yesterday? April Fools! Actually, I am the only fool as the two bets that I placed yesterday blew up in my face. It wasn't the end of the world, but just like a team that struggles out of the gate in the baseball season, it looks worse when there is a small sample size. I'm not overly concerned, I've started hot most seasons, but this one just hasn't begun quite the way I want it. Plenty of time to make up ground, so don't abandon ship yet. Tonight, I'm locking in a play on the matchup between the Red Sox vs. Orioles.

Boston is a team that I kind of dismissed last season. I expected them to be last in the division, but they actually played rather well and have made some moves this offseason to keep them competitive as they have to deal with the youth group that is the Orioles, the juggernaut of the Yankees, and the somehow always in it Rays. The Blue Jays also exist as well, and I am a fan of them, but I can't say I think they will be a playoff team. Boston is off to a similar start to my results, with just a 1-4 record for the year. They opened the year with a win and since have lost four straight games. This is attributed to both poor hitting and to bad pitching performances. One of the ways they tried to address their pitching was by acquiring Garrett Crochet in the offseason. Crochet was a member of the White Sox last season, so he changed socks. Bad jokes aside, I'm unimpressed with his career. Don't get me wrong, he made 32 starts last season, posted a 3.58 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP. Those are good numbers, but I don't know that it justifies the contract he just signed. I'd like to see him do it again. He went five innings in his first game, allowing five hits, two walks, and two runs in his first game. He has been decent against the Orioles in the past with just five hits allowed in 22 at-bats.

The Orioles were one of baseball's best teams for the past two seasons, but the regular season success they've had hasn't resulted in playoff glory. I have to assume that they will once again be one of the better/best teams in the league this season. There aren't many holes on the roster, and they have people waiting in the wings to help bolster the squad. The start of the season has been fairly mediocre for Baltimore with just a 3-2 record. They are hitting rather well with a .305 batting average, but their pitching staff - something they've leaned on (at least the bullpen) has not pulled their weight, allowing five or more runs in three of their five games. Today they send out Zach Eflin to the mound in hopes of locking up a series win for Baltimore. Eflin was good in his first start as well with two earned runs in six innings. Red Sox hitters have had success in the past against Eflin batting .308 in 65 at-bats. Rafael Devers has been very good against him too.

I'm not a huge fan of Crochet, but I think that the Red Sox probably have a bit of the edge in this one. I wouldn't be surprised to see either of these teams winning the games if we are being honest. I'm not going to take a side here. Instead, I think both teams will be able to score at least a few runs. I am going to back the over in this one at just a 7.5 total. I think both starters will be tagged for two or three runs and then the bullpens will fill in the rest. Back the over.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on X/Twitter: @futureprez2024