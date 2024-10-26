Play The Total In This Ranked Matchup

Illinois vs. Oregon, 3:30 ET

Last week we were treated to a ton of great games and top-ranked matchups. This week isn't quite as juicy, but there are still some very appealing games on the schedule. The good thing about College Football is that it seems to be even more unpredictable than the professional ranks, but I'm trying to predict the unpredictable. Additionally, although there might not be little numbers next to certain teams, that doesn't mean the games are bad. In this one we shouldn't have a reason to worry as we get two top-ranked teams squaring off with Illinois taking on Oregon.

Illinois is one of the bigger surprises of college football this season. They come into this game at 6-1 with a 3-1 record overall. Illinois suffered their only loss this season on the road, going to Penn State and losing that one 21-7. It was a game where the offense couldn't get much going, but it was nice for the defense to hang tough and at least keep them in the game. Their quarterback, Luke Altmyer, is having a very good season - it should probably be getting more Heisman buzz than it is - with 1,506 yards, 15 touchdowns, and just one interception. Their ground game could use a bit of improvement, but overall, the offense has been good outside of the one game against Penn State. They have had to go to overtime twice in order to win games which makes me a little weary of how good they are vs. how lucky they might be. Now they come into a game against one of the best in the country a team that can probably stop their offense, but the question really becomes how good will the Illinois defense be against them. If Altmyer can utilize play action, and keep the defense guessing, they at least have a reasonable shot to keep the game close.

Oregon comes into the game not as a surprise, but certainly delivering on the preseason hype that we've seen out of them. At this point in the season, they are 7-0 and ranked as the top team in the nation. Unfortunately for most teams, that top billing has been somewhat of a kiss of death for them. Will Oregon be the latest team to fall after claiming the top spot? Probably not in my estimation. Their offense looks crisp, putting up at least 31 points in their past six games. They have only had to face one ranked team this season, and that was Ohio State. In that matchup, the Ducks barely escaped, but they still won the game by 1 point. Dillon Gabriel, their quarterback, was great in the game going 23-for-34 and passing for 341 yards and two touchdowns. If Oregon can manage to get past Ohio State I don't think they will be slowed down much by the Illinois defense. I do have a bit of concern or the Oregon defense as they aren't always that crisp. Sometimes they are very good, but other times they struggle to stop opponents and look rather average.

This one has the makings of what could be a good battle. On the other hand there is a very realistic scenario where the Illini show up and they get absolutely housed, showing that this team is good, but not great. I'm not saying they don't deserve to be ranked, but I don't think they are quite elite yet on either side of the ball. I am, however, also not willing to fully disrespect Illinois and say they will lose by more than three touchdowns. Instead, I'll back the under as I think the best chance Illinois has is to keep the clock running and slow the game down. They don't want to get into a shootout. Back under 54.5.

