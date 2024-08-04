Pitching Matchup Will Showcase Dominant Starters

Phillies vs. Mariners, 4:10 ET

Hitting tends to get the most attention in baseball, and I suppose it is justified. There are nine hitters in a game and only one starting pitcher. However, every now and then, you get a matchup between pitchers that should get you excited for a game you expect very little offensive production. That's what we have here today as the Phillies take on the Mariners in the final matchup of their series.

The Phillies are well on their way to making the playoffs, and probably will have the #1 overall seed for the postseason. The team can hit, field, run, and pitch, so it should come as no surprise that they are positioned atop their division and the National League. They've had a relatively healthy year as well. There was one stretch where Bryce Harper and some other players went down, but the team battled through it and looks like they are just fine. If their pitching staff can remain healthy, and the newly improved bullpen stays sharp, the Phillies should be considered favorites to not only make the World Series, but win it. Tonight, they have a guy that has helped them in the playoffs for years take the hill. Zack Wheeler, a likely Cy Young finalist if nothing goes strange over the next two months, comes into the contest with a strong 10-5 record, 2.94 ERA, and 1.02 WHIP. All of those numbers, and his strikeout total, are top-15 numbers in Major League Baseball. The only blemish on Wheeler's season has been facing the AL East, or at least the Yankees and Orioles. In 9.1 innings against those two clubs, he has allowed 15 earned runs. That's roughly ⅓rd of the runs he has allowed this season. He hasn't faced Seattle this year, but their offense isn't all that concerning to me (even with the additions they made at the deadline). Those who have seen him before are hitting just .197 against Wheeler anyway.

The Mariners are also positioned fairly well for a shot at the playoffs. We knew coming into the season that they would compete against the Astros and Rangers for the division crown, and the two losers of that would look toward the Wild Card race. The Rangers are pretty much out of the Wild Card race considering they are nine games back and have a ton of teams in front of them. Also sitting 5.5 games back of the Mariners and Astros who are tied for the division, the Rangers are probably out. Which means the easiest path to the playoffs for this Mariners club is the division because they only need to beat the Astros, not all of the other teams vying for that final Wild Card spot. Since the break, the team is just 6-7. Some encouraging signs for them include the fact that over the past seven games, the team has produced an average of 5.85 runs per game. That's pretty significant considering it is roughly 10% of their total runs for the season. Maybe their bats have finally woken up. They also get Logan Gilbert taking the mound today, one of the better starters on the roster. Gilbert comes into the game leading the Majors in WHIP at 0.90. He also has a solid 3.11 ERA and 146 strikeouts, all top-15 numbers as well. Against the Phillies, he has been solid, holding them to a .212 batting average.

The two pitchers in this game are unlikely to give up much to the opposition. I wouldn't be surprised if we see the teams struggle to score all game. I know that the Mariners offense has played better lately, but Wheeler has pitched well all season and so has Gilbert. This game has a low total for a reason and will stay under that number. Back these hurlers to dominate this one.