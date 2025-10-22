Pistons Will Be Firing On All Cylinders Against Bulls On Opening Night

Pistons vs. Bulls, 8:00 ET

The NBA is back, and before you tweet (or is it x?) at me, if you don't watch it that's fine. I don't watch soccer, I bet on it. I don't watch UFC, I bet on it. I rarely watch golf, but I'll bet on it. I'd bet on a turtle race if I felt like I had a clear advantage and edge. Betting on a sport should be about two things: having fun and making money. Anything else is pretty irrelevant. If you missed the opening night of the association, you completely missed out on two great games. You also missed our first cash of the season. Tonight, the Pistons take on the Bulls, and I'm looking for more money here.

The Pistons are one of the teams that finally made everyone's radar. It was kind of cool seeing their success last season. After beating the drum for Detroit for a few years, Geoff Clark's loyalty paid off. Cade Cunningham looked like a bona fide superstar, and the team went from winning just 14 games to winning over 40 last year. They were eliminated by the Knicks in five games, but pretty much every game was close and could've gone either way. I'd argue that the reason the Knicks fell short was because of how much effort it took to eliminate the Pistons. Now, Detroit has expectations for the first time in years. How will the team adjust to that pressure? They have a great core behind Cunningham. Tobias Harris isn't great, but he is a good forward and a guy who is a solid veteran presence for the team. Jayden Ivey will be back (although not tonight), and he has shown flashes of being a reliable secondary scorer. They replaced Malik Beasley with Duncan Robinson and Caris LeVert. Ausar Thompson doesn't seem to get the same love as his twin brother, but he is a good playmaker. Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart are both fairly frustrating. At his best, Duren is a walking double-double. At his worst, he is in foul trouble and lost on the court.

The Bulls are a team that no one should pay attention to. As a Chicago resident and a lifelong fan, what Jerry Reinsdorf is doing to this team is despicable. If the man never lucked into Derrick Rose, I have to imagine this team wouldn't have a playoff series win since Michael Jordan. In any case, the team is going to fight for a Play-In spot once again, and that will be enough to put butts in the seats, which seems to be all that the Bulls franchise cares about. This is going to be an ugly start for them. They have Josh Giddey, who did look great to end the season, starting at point, but will be without his backcourt mate, Coby White, who is injured. Isaac Okoro is not a scorer, and Matas Buzelis, in my opinion, didn't get enough exposure in his rookie season. I do think the athletic forward could be a great piece for a team, but we will see. Nikola Vucevic is a stretch-5, but he doesn't really do anything well enough to be truly elite. If Alpren Sengun is a Wish version of Nikola Jokic, then Vucevic is a Temu version of Sengun. There is a bit of depth on the team, and I'd expect them, like most teams, to be three-point dependent. If they are falling, the team will be competitive. If they aren't, they are going to lose a lot of games by 20.

This is a feisty Detroit team, and they get to play the Bulls on Opening Night without the best scorer. I know that winning on the road is difficult, but these two teams are in different classes. It took forever, but the Pistons are too good compared to this Bulls team. They have literally no one who will be able to deal with Cade Cunningham. Their best bet would be to send Okoro after him. It won't be enough, though, as the Pistons will win this game with ease. Back them up to -5.5.