Phillies Will Destroy Cubs With Sanchez On The Hill

Cubs vs. Phillies, 6:40 ET

I took Sunday off from baseball, not because it has been a bad run - it hasn't been great - but because I am trying to gear up a bit for the NBA and NHL Playoffs. While nothing major was really decided yesterday, at least in the NBA, I was still intrigued by the teams that were playing and what they were playing for. We have the Play In this week, so expect plays on those. Before we get there, though, lets head back to the diamond and take on the Cubs and Phillies game in Philadelphia.

The Cubs are hopeful that they can make the playoffs this year. Last season, they did make it, and they even won their first playoff series. The success didn't last too long as they were eliminated by the Brewers. They added Alex Bregman in the offseason to replace Kyle Tucker, a move that has been lauded by most people. Then the next priority was signing Pete Crow-Armstrong and Nico Horner to deals. Both of those have been accomplished, so the team should be locked in and distraction free, right? Not quite. The team just was dealt some terrible news. Just like last year when they lost Justin Steele, they lost Cade Horton for the year. He had an awesome rookie season and missed the playoffs. This year he lasted 7.1 innings before being shelved. Today they send out Javier Assad. He has experience in the rotation, and looked good in his first start this season, going 5.2 innings, allowing just one hit, two walks, and no runs. Phillies hitters have been successful against him, though, going .265 in 34 at-bats.

The Phillies are also hopeful they can run away with their division as they did last year. They also took care of the business they needed to in the offseason as Kyle Schwarber and JT Realmuto were resigned to the club. So far, the team hasn't been hitting all that well, but it is a long season, so you can't be too worried just yet. Schwarber is batting below .200, but Bryce "not a superstar anymore" Harper is hitting .250 with three homers and nine RBIs. Perhaps the GM's assessment lit a fire under Harper, and he will turn in an MVP performance. If the Phillies are going to be successful, a lot of ig may come from today's starter, Christopher Sanchez. This is Sanchez's forth start of the year and he is 1-1 with a 1.65 ERA, but a 1.35 WHIP. Last game he allowed just two earned runs (four overall) on 11 hits. For the season he has allowed 18 in 16.1 innings. Cubs hitters have been decent against him, going 7-for-25 overall.

This should be a decent game, but the Phillies are the right play here. Philadelphia has a great team that needed to find their groove. I don't know that it is guaranteed to happen here, but it can't hurt to have your Ace on the mound against another team that is just kind of average at the moment. Assad is good, but I don't find him reliable. Give me the Phillies on the run line here.