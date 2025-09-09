2025 Procore Championship Best Bets Include One Ryder Cupper, Two Longshots

The Ryder Cup stars are in Napa for the strongest Procore field ever, and betting this event comes down to hot putters and sharp wedges.

My editors are probably pumped that the second gambling article this week is about a PGA TOUR FedExCup Fall event when it’s football season, and one of the biggest boxing matches this century is this weekend. But, I need to do more homework before betting Week 2 in the NFL, and I’m confident my best bets piece for the 2025 Procore Championship will get a bunch of clicks.

Plus, golf is my favorite sport to bet (even though I’ve sucked at it for the last two years), and the 2025 Procore has the best field since its inception in 2016. Except for LIV Tour defector Bryson DeChambeau and Xander Schauffele, who is taking the week off after his wife just gave birth to their child, the 2025 American Ryder Cup team is using the Procore as a tune-up for Bethpage.

I did something a little different this week and asked ChatGPT, "What golf stats are the most predictive for the Silverado Resort in Napa, California, and the 2025 Procore?" My clanker told me what I already knew, which is course history, putting, and iron-play, especially with wedges, are the most important stats for this event. Let's see what my machine caddie and I came up with.

2025 Procore Championship Betting Card

‘Horses for the course’ at Silverado Resort

Sam Burns (+2000) via FanDuel, risking 1 unit (u).

via FanDuel, risking 1 unit (u). Sahith Theegala (+12500) via FanDuel, risking 0.16u.

via FanDuel, risking 0.16u. Tom Kim (+12500) via FanDuel, risking 0.16u.

Sam Burns (+2000)

Burns is second in my model for the Procore at Betsperts Golf, behind World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, because he excels in the two most important skills for Silverado: Putting and wedge play. Over the last 50 rounds, Burns leads this field in Strokes Gained (SG): Putting and ranks ninth in approach shots from 100-150 yards.

The 2025 American Ryder Cupper's biggest weakness is driving accuracy. Luckily for Burns, there are only two holes with water danger at Silverado, and the fairway rough isn’t penal. Hence, as long as he doesn’t hit it behind a tree, Burns shouldn’t get into much trouble off-the-tee here.

Furthermore, Burns is the golfer in this field without a win who is most due. He held the 54-hole lead at the 2025 U.S. Open only to finish T7, missed a would-be tournament-winning six-foot putt in a playoff at the RBC Canadian Open, and had 10 top-20s on TOUR this year.

Finally, the five-time TOUR winner plays well in this part of the country. He was T7 at his last start at Silverado in 2020 while gaining strokes across the board. Burns is eighth in this field for total SG in California and seventh in SG: Putting on Bent/Poa, which is the grass type used for greens at California courses on TOUR.

Sahith Theegala (+12500)

This is a buy-low spot for Theegala, who missed a lot of time this season with two injuries but has the best course history in the field and won the 2023 Procore when it was called the "Fortinet". Granted, you have to take course history with a grain of salt this week because this is Scottie's debut at Silverado. Yet, Theegala's success in this event certainly helps his chances.

Also, he is a Californian and used to playing on these types of courses. The Pepperdine alum's best finish on TOUR this season was a T17 at the Genesis Invitational in San Diego. Theegala is only 27 years old with a lot of talent and says he is healthy. So, eventually, he'll get back to contending in golf tournaments. Theegala was third in the 2024 TOUR Championship.

Tom Kim (+12500)

I'm applying the same logic from my Theegala bet to Kim: Buying the dip. Kim was god-awful this year. Although he doesn't have an injury excuse like Sahith, Tom has as much talent. He went from one of the hottest stars in golf to playing shi**y alternate events. Yet, Kim is just 23 years old and has three wins on TOUR, including back-to-back Shriners Children's Opens on a short course.

Speaking of which, Tom's game is a perfect fit for Silverado. His best finish this year was a T7 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California, which is a "signature event" at a short, positional course with Bent/Poa greens. Kim lost to Scheffler in a playoff at the 2024 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands, another "signature event" at a short, positional course with Bent/Poa greens.

