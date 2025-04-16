Going For Two Straight PGA TOUR Cashes At The 2025 RBC Heritage

It’s literally impossible for the 2025 RBC Heritage to recreate the magic of last week’s 89th Masters. First, Rory McIlroy, the world’s most popular and best golfer (not counting Tiger Woods, of course), is skipping this week after spectacularly winning his first green jacket this past weekend. That immediately lowers the prestige of the RBC Heritage.

On top of that, Hideki Matsuyama isn’t in the field, nor are the dozen LIV Tour golfers who teed it up at Augusta last week. Then, factoring in the drama, the stakes, and the fact that the 2025 Masters was the most-viewed PGA TOUR event with a historical moment bigger than golf, man, the RBC Heritage has a tough act to follow.

Like the RBC Heritage, I have a tough act to follow after correctly picking Rory to win the 2025 Masters and using him in my One-And-Done league. It was my first outright win this season and my first Masters win since I started regular betting on the PGA TOUR in 2022. Despite losing every other bet, McIlroy's win added 14.54 units (u) to my PGA TOUR bankroll, which is still -19.56u this year.

RBC Heritage 2025 Betting Card

Outright 6-Pack

The odds are via Oddschecker.com at the time of writing.

Justin Thomas (+2000) via FanDuel, risking 1.25 units (u).

via FanDuel, risking 1.25 units (u). Jordan Spieth (+4000) via DraftKings, risking 0.5u.

via DraftKings, risking 0.5u. Sahith Theegala (+8000) via BetMGM, risking 0.25u

via BetMGM, risking 0.25u Will Zalatoris (+9000) via FanDuel, risking 0.22u.

via FanDuel, risking 0.22u. Jacob Bridgeman (+12500) via BetMGM, 0.16u.

via BetMGM, 0.16u. Brian Campbell (+25000) via BetMGM, 0.1u.

Justin Thomas (+2000)

Last year, I bet JT at +5000 odds to win the RBC Heritage, and he finished T5 while gaining strokes off the tee (OTT), on approach (APP), around the green (ATG), and putting. Thomas gained strokes chipping and putting at the Masters last week, but lost strokes with his driver and irons.

Augusta is a completely different course than Harbour Town Golf Links, and JT has gained strokes OTT and on APP in four straight RBC Heritages, and ATG in three of those. You need to be an elite driver to win the Masters, and Thomas ranks 111th on TOUR this season in SG: OTT. Plus, his regular caddie, Joe Greiner, hurt his back and missed the Masters 2025.

JT is close to breaking his nearly three-year winless drought, dating back to the 2022 PGA Championship. He was second at The American Express in January at another Pete Dye course, T9 at The Genesis Invitational ("signature event"), T6 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and second at the Valspar Championship.

Finally, since 2020, the average winning score of the RBC Heritage is -18. So, you have to "go low" at Harbour Town, and Thomas has the second-highest birdie average on TOUR this season. JT tied the course record in the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship last month at TPC Sawgrass, which is Pete Dye’s most famous design.

_____________________________

Jordan Spieth (+4000)

Spieth is one of the few golfers to have a shorter price at the Masters than the RBC Heritage. There is value in his +4000 odds because Spieth is comfortable on certain courses, and Harbour Town is one of them. He won here in 2022 and lost in a playoff to Matthew Fitzpatrick the year after.

Jordan finished T9, T12, and T11 in his first three starts at Harbour Town from 2013-15. His best finishes this season have been at places he plays well at, such as the Waste Management Phoenix Open (T4), Valspar Championship (T28), Valero Texas Open (T12), and the Masters (T14). Spieth spiked with his irons in Phoenix and at the Valspar.

Furthermore, Jordan was T9 at the 2025 Cognizant Classic at another positional course with small greens, PGA National, and it was his first time playing there. Harbour Town rewards shot-makers, and that’s Spieth’s game in a nutshell. He drove and chipped the ball well last week at Augusta, one of the toughest places to drive and chip.

The bottom line is that Spieth isn’t as far away from winning again as his +4000 odds suggest. He is young, healthy, and a proven winner, and I’m determined to catch Spieth’s next win.

_____________________________

Sahith Theegala (+8000)

Going along with the course history vibe is Theegala, who has finished T5 and second in the past two RBC Heritages. His only PGA TOUR win was the 2023 Fortinet Championship. Theegala finished T6 at the Fortinet in 2022 and T7 at the newly sponsored Procore Championship last season.

Sahith’s heart-breaking loss in a T3 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open was chronicled in the first season of Netflix’s Full Swing. Then, he finished fifth in Phoenix last year. He had +3500 odds at Harbour Town last year. Granted, Sahith had much better form entering the 2024 RBC Heritage.

That said, Harbour Town isn’t a course where you need everything to click to win. Theegala lost strokes with his driver in his second-place finish last season, and Spieth lost strokes putting when he won the 2022 RBC Heritage. Plus, Rory McIlroy played last season, so the field was stronger.

More importantly, Sahith is only 27-years-old and has a win under his belt with top-10s in several big-boy events, such as the Masters, TOUR Championship, THE PLAYERS, Travelers Championship, etc. Ultimately, this is a "value play" on a guy with more talent and win equity than a lot of golfers in this field.

_____________________________

Will Zalatoris (+9000)

Again, Harbour Town compares to Innisbrook Resort, and Viktor Hovland won the Valspar there at +8000 odds a few weeks ago. This is a similar "buy low" spot for Zalatoris. Both are great ball strikers with bad short-games.

Zalatoris is one of the worst putters in the world, but Harbour Town has some of the easiest greens to putt on TOUR. Willie Z is at least average around the greens (+0.1 in SG: ATG for his career). Hovland is -1.0 SG: ATG for his career, per Fantasy National. He won the Valspar while losing strokes ATG.

Yet, the idea behind betting Zalatoris is that he’s such a good striker that there is a chance he doesn’t chip often and has short putts on these easy Harbour Town greens. With that in mind, most of the approach shots at Harbour Town are in the 150-200-yard range, and three of the Par-3s are from 190-200 yards.

Well, Zalatoris leads this field in proximity to the hole on shots from 150-200 yards over the last 32 rounds, according to Bet The Number. Obviously, this is "price dependent," but Zalatoris will be in the mix for a win at some point in his season, and I love his price for the 2025 RBC Heritage.

_____________________________

Jacob Bridgeman (+12500)

This isn’t the only reason I’m betting Bridgeman, but he has the "hometown" narrative. He is from South Carolina and played college golf in-state at Clemson University. Hence, I’m sure he’s played at Harbour Town before. Albeit not against the best golfers in the world, like this 2025 RBC Heritage field.

Otherwise, Bridgeman nearly won the Cognizant Classic last month. He had a share of the 54-hole lead and finished T2, two strokes behind the winner, Joe Highsmith. Bridgeman was third behind Hovland (the winner) and JT at the Valspar a few weeks ago at Innisbrook Resort, a crossover course to Harbour Town.

Bridgeman is sixth on TOUR in SG: Putting. Luckily for him, Harbour Town is the second-toughest place on TOUR to gain strokes OTT because the driver is the weakest club in his bag. Regardless, Bridgeman is 11th in my 20-round model at Bet The Number, and he’s playing much better than his long odds indicate. I'm adding a 0.5u-bet on his TOP-20 with ties (+275) at BetMGM too.

_____________________________

Brian Campbell (+25000)

Another hometown hero, Campbell, resides on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. He won the Mexico Open earlier this season on a driver-heavy course despite having the shortest average driving distance on TOUR. Previous Mexico Open champions include bombers like Jon Rahm, Tony Finau, and Jake Knapp.

Campbell was 44th in the 2025 Mexico Open field in SG: OTT. Yet, he was fourth in SG: APP and first in SG: ATG, which is the recipe for success at Harbour Town, too. For the record, I like Campbell to finish in the TOP-20 (+400) with ties at BetMGM more. I'm betting a 0.5u on Campbell's Top-20 placement and sprinkling on him outright.

_____________________________

RBC Heritage 2025 ‘One-And-Done Pick’: Justin Thomas

Previous Picks (156th with $9,703,247)

Sony Open: Austin Eckroat ($0), MC

The American Express: Sam Burns ($57,640), T29

Farmers Insurance Open: Rico Hoey ($0), MC

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Jason Day ($368,500), T13

Waste Management Phoenix Open: Andrew Novak ($0), MC

The Genesis Invitational: Collin Morikawa ($270,714), T17

Mexico Open: Nicolai Højgaard ($218,800), eighth

Cognizant Classic: Davis Thompson ($0), MC

Arnold Palmer Invitational: Russell Henley ($4,000,000), 🥇

THE PLAYERS Championship: Sepp Straka ($418,750), T14

Valspar Championship: Michael Kim ($55,843), T28

Texas Children's Houston Open: Si Woo Kim ($0), MC

The Masters: Rory McIlroy ($4,200,000), 🥇

_____________________________

Follow me on X (or Twitter, whatever) @Geoffery-Clark, and check out my OutKick Bets Podcast for more betting content and random rants. I'll add bets to my PGA Tour 2025 betting record via X all season.