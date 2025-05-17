A Pair Of WNBA Plays For Saturday Afternoon

WNBA Saturday Bets

I'm not one to tell you what to watch, or why you should or shouldn't like something. The truth is, I don't know if I ever would've went to a WNBA game if I didn't see it as an opportunity for me and my daughter to go to games together. We both love basketball and the WNBA was cheaper, and honestly, just as entertaining in person as a Bulls game. Cheaper by a mile, by the way. That gap is closing now that the league is in the news more than ever and they've expanded to 13 teams. I'm all for it, and I hope you are at least willing to bet on it - I bet on soccer and hate watching it. Let's get some WNBA bets in the books today.

Aces vs. Liberty, 1:00 ET

This was a championship rematch from two years ago. The Aces won back-to-back championships, but they couldn't seal the deal on a third last year. The team just kind of fell apart. They were still good, but they didn't have the same drive or edge that they did the previous years. A'ja Wilson is still the best player in the league so the team won't be bad as long as she is rostered, and the team has other really talented players alongside of her. They did trade away Kelsey Plum who ended up with a fairly standard season, but made some mental mistakes and you could see wasn't quite the same player after her divorce. She finds a new home in LA and I think should be fine this year. On the other side, the Liberty had a controversial victory over the Lynx to give themselves a championship last year. They still have their foundation of Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu. Those two alone will keep them in contention, but the pieces around the pair are also really solid. Natasha Cloud should bring defense and playmaking, Rebekah Gardner is coming off of injury and will be a really good addition. Jonquel Jones is still a beast, and Isabelle Harrison provides some good interior depth. That doesn't even mention Leonie Fiebich who made the All-Rookie Team last year. This is going to be a back-and-forth battle, but ultimately, I think the Liberty will pull this one out. My play here is to take A'ja Wilson under 25.5 points though. Wilson has scored 26 or more against the Liberty just once in 15 games over the past two seasons including playoffs. She might have a bigger role, but New York sells out to let anyone else beat them other than Wilson.

Sky vs. Fever, 3:00 ET

You didn't think I'd let Caitlin Clark's season debut go without having something in this one, did you? The Chicago Sky come into town and honestly, this team needs to improve from last season. They were a bit of a disaster last year. They allowed Angel Reese to stat pad and kind of turned into the "Bad Boys" Pistons team. The team has a new coach which hopefully makes a bit of a culture difference. To help with the culture, they added Ariel Atkins, Rebecca Allen, and Courtney Vandersloot. They also added Hailey Van Lith in the draft. Those pieces all should help the rebounding machine Reese, and hopefully a full season from Kamilla Cardoso. The Fever didn't sit idly by with the most popular player of all time on their roster. Clark had a great rookie year, and now that she is settled in, should be even better. She will still have a target on her back, but this is a deep Fever team. Aliyah Boston is a very good center. DeWanna Bonner is a very useful veteran and still good. Natasha Howard and Brianna Turner both fit that category too. The outside shooting has gotten better with Sophie Cunningham. Add all that with Lexie Hull and Kelsey Mitchell and you've got a true title contender. This team has 11 women and they may run a 10-person rotation. They also added Coach Stephanie White who emphasizes defense. The Fever should gel rather quickly in this one while the Sky will need a bit of time to figure it out. I think the Fever will make a statement in this one, back Indiana -7.5.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on X/Twitter: @futureprez2024