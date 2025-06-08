A Pair Of WNBA Looks For Sunday, June 8th

WNBA Bets

It has been about a week or so since my last WNBA Bet that I shared publicly. I wasn't running and hiding, I was just doing better with baseball, so I kept writing about that. Well, we are back now because I like something in both of the games that are going on today. It feels like we need to have some action on these games, right? Right. Let's get down to business and put some plays out on the WNBA Games for today's matchups. Special side note, happy birthday, Dad.

Sun vs. Mystics, 3:00 ET

This isn't going to get you many headlines if we are being honest. This game doesn't feature any superstar players or have a matchup that is between two of the better teams. In fact, the Sun are just 2-6, and the Mystics are 3-6. Neither team has much hope to make the playoffs, and probably are going to trade away players before the deadline. Speaking of trading away players - Marina Mabrey, a great TikTok follow and great Hooper, requested to be traded and they wouldn't let her go. She is balling for them, though with 17.4 points per game. On the other side of the court is Brittney Sykes. There aren't rumors floating around about Sykes, but she would be a welcome addition to most teams as she is scoring almost 20 per game and dishing out 4.5 assists. The Mystics are 2-2 for the season on their home floor. They won the season opener against a good Atlanta team, and they beat the Fever, playing in their first game without Caitlin Clark. The Sun have beaten both of those teams as well, having won two of their last three games overall. The spread does feel a bit high, but I actually think we can still squeeze a bit of value here. Both have to look at this game as one they can win. However, the Mystics should take this one and do it by six or more. Give me them to cover it.

Lynx vs. Wings, 4:00 ET

My first play of the WNBA season was on this matchup. One of the things that I talked about was that Dallas would need time to gel and grow together. They had some good players, but not enough to really compete against the team that was seconds away from winning a title last year. Paige Bueckers, the newest WNBA star, is out with a concussion, though there are rumors she comes back here. This is already the third time these two teams are matching up for the season with the Lynx winning the first one by 15 and the last one by just four. The Wings are only 1-8 for the year, with their lone win coming against the Sun. The Lynx are undefeated and look like they are hungry to finish what they started last year. In this one there is no question which team has more talent, and which team should win - the Lynx. I do feel like the line is a bit high here, and think Dallas covers, but I really don't want to get involved in that. I think the better play is to take the game total over. The Wings play no defense, and Minnestota has scored 184 points in two games against the Wings. Based on today's total the games would be 1-1 over/under. Dallas would've gone over this total in four of the past five games. I'm thinking it will be five of the last six after today. Back the over.