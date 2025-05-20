Pair Of Plays For WNBA Doubleheader

WNBA Plays

The WNBA Season has been here for less than a week and Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark are making headlines once again. This is exactly what the WNBA wanted and also not what it wants at the same time. There is a report that Reese had to deal with racial sounds or something during the game in Indiana. Not ideal for the league, and not acceptable from fans if it is true. However, they also have to love that the league continues to get attention. I'm going to give it some more with a different perspective: Betting! Let's get down on some WNBA bets for Tuesday night.

Aces vs. Sun, 7:00 ET

I've gone 2-1 overall for WNBA plays and my first loss of the season was on A'ja Wilson. I laid out the groundwork for why I thought she would struggle to score over her point total in game one. I was wrong. I'm kind of thinking that I was wrong for two reasons - the team doesn't have Kelsey Plum any more so Wilson might be getting more touches? Maybe. The other factor is that she was playing against the former Champions, and one of the Aces rivals. The third thing is that Naphesa Collier dropped over 30 the night before and is the biggest challenger to Wilson winning yet another MVP award. All of that combined were things that I am attributing to why I was wrong about her. I'm not going to put a play on her, but I am going to put a play on a different Aces guard - Jackie Young. Young is very talented and should get even more opportunity to shine this season now that Plum is in LA. Young played 33 minutes on Saturday and was able to take 19 shots, showing that she had the green light. She didn't shoot particularly well, and about 60% of her shots were from deep. She only reached 16 points on 19 shot attempts. This shouldn't be as difficult of a game for the Aces and Young may not play that much, but their team total is still listed at 90 points. I think they get Young involved here and I like her to go over 15.5 points.

Dream vs. Fever, 7:00 ET

Not interested in a player prop, not a problem! I've got another look for us as the Dream take on the Fever. I really wish I would've taken the Dave Portnoy special the other day on Clark to get a triple double. I kind of felt like it was going to happen, but that's easy to say when you didn't share the thought or even make the bet, and it hits. I don't expect her to do it again here, for what it is worth. I do expect the Fever to win this game, but I think this should be more competitive than the game they had with the Sky. The Dream aren't a great team at the moment, but they have potential to be one of the better teams in the league if they can get everything clicking together. The Dream have good offensive players, but they don't have much defense. It was only one game, but they allowed 94 points to the Mystics. Meanwhile, the Fever have a very good team and should be able to get most of what they want. They play with a good pace, and I do think the defense will eventually improve for Atlanta. It just won't happen tonight. I think the Fever will be able still to cover this spread of just eight points against them.

