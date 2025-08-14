Pair Of Player Props And Stance On A Side For Tigers Vs Twins

Tigers vs. Twins, 7:40 ET

The American League Central last season was one of the best divisions in baseball. There was a battle throughout for the division, though the Guardians had a pretty strong hold for most of the year. There were three teams from the division that made the playoffs, but there were four that were legitimately in the race. This season it really has only been the Tigers and Guardians that are legitimately part of the conversation. The Twins traded off their players and the Royals never have truly found their footing. Today, the Tigers take on the Twins in this new American League Central battle.

The Tigers are one of the best teams, record-wise, in the American League. This team has performed well over the course of the season, but their offense has had some moments where they struggled as well. Overall, the team is hitting .250 for the year and they are averaging almost 4.8 runs per game. So, yes, there are moments when they have struggled, but overall, the offense has been a strength. They are playing below .500 baseball in the second half of the season, but it really isn't like they are drastically bad. They had one stretch where they lost six straight games, and eight of nine games to start the second half. For the most part, the pitching has been reliable for the Tigers. Today, their most reliable starter, Tarik Skubal, takes the mound. Skubal is 11-3 with a 2.35 ERA and a 0.86 WHIP. He also is third in strikeouts with 187 for the year. He has made two starts that were slightly less impressive than normal, as he has allowed seven earned runs over the past 11.2 innings. Against the Twins, he has held their offense to just nine hits in 60 at-bats.

The Twins made a very simple decision at the deadline: Blow up their team and look forward to the future. There are still some staples on the team, Byron Buxton is one guy, for example. They also didn't trade away some of their better pitching options. Considering they traded away most of their team, they haven't actually played all that poorly. Since August started, they are 6-6. Overall since the All-Star Break the team is 10-14, so perhaps a bit of an addition by subtraction from the club as of right now. Perhaps it just helps that some of the other guys in the organization get a chance. Today, they bring Bailey Ober to the mound. Overall, the Ober is 4-7 with a 5.16 ERA and a 1.38 WHIP. He has been slightly better at home than he has been overall, but he has been better at home than in road starts. He struggled significantly in July, but has corrected a bit in August, going 11 innings and allowing just five earned runs. Tigers hitters haven't been great against Ober, getting just 29 hits in 128 at-bats. Javier Baez has struggled the most, going 1-for-15 with nine strikeouts.

This game has a very high line for the moneyline. That is to be expected with Skubal on the mound, and facing a guy like Ober. I think there are a few ways to play this game. I wouldn't be surprised to see the Tigers team total go over. I think the game probably goes over. My play though is to take the Tigers -1.5 at -125. I don't normally like to play run lines that aren't plus money, but this seems like good value given the situation and pitchers. I'm going to back that and Ryan Jeffers under 0.5 hits, and the same with Javier Baez. A parlay of the two hitters pays +310.