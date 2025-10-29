A Pair Of Looks For Wednesday's NBA Slate

NBA Plays For 10-29-2025

The NBA has been back for about a week now, and we've had a gambling scandal, a 7+ foot freak dominating, Luka Doncic and Anthony Edwards going down with injuries, and people have been completely lost about where to actually watch games. To say it has been an interesting start is an understatement. I've got a couple of different plays for tonight, and rather than write two different articles, I'll just share the two plays I do have in one spot for the readers. Here are two bets for you to make on tonight's NBA slate.

Cavs vs. Celtics, 7:00 ET

Last year, this would've been one of the most exciting games of the season. The Cavs were one of the best teams in the league, and the Celtics were coming off of an NBA Championship. As the season wore on, we saw that Cleveland was truly a great team, and the Celtics were still the likely pick to win the Eastern Conference. This year, things are a bit different. The Cavs are still one of the best teams in basketball, and the expectations are that they will win the Eastern Conference. Anything less than a Conference Championship might result in blowing up the team. The Celtics are expected to have a down year because this team is struggling with injuries. Jayson Tatum is out for likely the entire season. Their depth is almost completely gone, even if Tatum was back. They lost Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holliday. Their starting five is Derrick White, Payton Pritchard, Josh Minott, Jaylen Brown, and Neemias Queta. Pitchard is a good player, but I am not sure I like him as a starter over Anfernee Simons. The rest of the Celtics rotation is trash. They essentially have six guys. That's it. The Cavs, on the other hand, have one of the best starting rotations in basketball. Darius Garland is still out, but Lonzo Ball is likely starting in his place. Donovan Mitchell and Brown probably cancel each other out from a scoring perspective. But, the Cavs still have De'Andre Hunter, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen. This is a game where you see your opponent weak and could play down to the competition, but I think the Cavs will look at it as an opportunity to curb stomp the Celtics. Back the Cavs -3.5.

Kings vs. Bulls, 8:00 ET

There are four teams in the NBA that are undefeated after a week. The Thunder were expected as the reigning champs. The Spurs were a lot of people's pick to take a big step forward this year. The 76ers are a bit surprising, but they needed a rebound year, and still have a lot of talent. The last team… no one, even die-hard Bulls fans, would've predicted that they would start the season looking as good as they have. They beat the Pistons in the season opener, then beat the Magic in Orlando, and took down the Hawks in their last game. Their offense looks phenomenal with Josh Giddey orchestrating it. Nikola Vucevic looks great to start the year. Eventually, they probably come back down to Earth, but what is most impressive about the team to me is they are all scoring well - eight guys had double-digits the other night - and they are moving the ball well. The team is averaging almost 30 assists per game. They don't rely on iso-ball to score. That makes it very tough on defenses to stop them. The Kings played last night, and if you follow me on Twitter, you know we got a win on them. So far, they've lost to the Suns by 4, beat the Jazz by 1, and then lost to the Lakers and Thunder by 7 and 6, respectively. The Kings can put up points with the best of them, but their defense is going to be an issue. Sacramento essentially rebuilt last year's Bulls team. They grabbed DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine. I'd argue the Kings have the three best players in this game, but they are not playing well together. The Bulls are. I have a strong lean to the Bulls -4.5, but I am taking the over 237.5 in this game. The Bulls like pace, and if the Kings want to win, they aren't going to do it with their defense. I'm backing the over the big number.