Packers Should Have No Problems Against Banged Up Cardinals

Packers vs. Cardinals, 4:25 ET

Sometimes with futures, you have a decision in your mind about them, and you place the bet. Others aren't confident enough to make the bet, but you're still formulating decisions. No matter what action is that you take, I would highly advise you to take this advice: never hang onto a belief of a team from the preseason. Always evaluate your stance on teams, and be willing to accept you were wrong, or even double down if it turns out that you're right. I have changed my stance on the Packers (slightly) and the Cardinals (majorly), both from the preseason.

The Packers were a team that I just didn't see being that great from the preseason. I probably could argue that I'm correct about that decision based on their 3-1-1 record. The reality is that they are talented at a lot of positions, and even if they aren't going to likely ever blow out teams, they will at least be competitive or look good in most games. Green Bay's loss came against the Browns (yes, the Cleveland Browns), and the tie came against the Cowboys. Both of those games were on the road. The sign of a truly great team is that it can win road games. They should've beaten both the Cowboys and the Browns, but they couldn't get it done when they needed it most. Jordan Love looks like he is making better decisions this season, and he is finding the open receiver rather than forcing it to anyone specific. It would help the team to get the running game going a bit, however. Josh Jacobs is averaging only about 3.5 yards per carry, even though he has six touchdowns. There are no huge opportunities to attack the Cardinals on the ground, but they can certainly find opportunities through the air.

The Cardinals changed my opinion of them as I expected them to win nine games this season. They still have a possibility of it, but it is highly unlikely. They have been competitive in just about every game, though. They won the first two games, but I wouldn't say they looked like a significantly better squad in either of them. Then they lost by one to San Francisco, three to Seattle, one to Tennessee, and four to Indianapolis. The Colts game last week was a solid performance given that they didn't have their starting quarterback. The defense couldn't seal the deal for the win in this one as they gave up 14 fourth quarter points to Indianapolis. Jacoby Brissett had an admirable performance with 27-of-44 completions, two touchdowns, and an interception. Their running game has been injured, and now, without Murray and potentially wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., they could have the majority of their starting offense on the injured list for the game.

We will see where the week takes the Cardinals skill players, but I'm not holding my breath for them even if they return. Green Bay has the best rushing defense in terms of yards allowed, and the Arizona rushing offense is terrible. That means they have to pass the ball, and I just don't see that being the recipe for success against the Packers. The Packers haven't been juggernauts on the road, but I think this is a game that the talent just overmatches the other team. I'll take the Packers to cover this -6.5 spread, but it might be best to add them and New England to a 6-pt teaser. I'll play it both ways.