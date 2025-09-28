Packers, Parsons Will Dominate And Destroy Dallas

Packers vs. Cowboys, 8:20 ET

Sunday Night Football has typically been reserved for the best or second-best game of the Sunday schedule. It doesn't always work out that way. Last week, we had the Giants and the Chiefs playing. I was able to capture a victory in that one, but it was kind of a lame game. That's fine, I'd rather win in a boring game than lose in an exciting one. Tonight, we get a game that should be pretty entertaining as the Packers head to Texas to take on the Cowboys.

The Packers come into the game with a 2-1 record and some made up controversy following them. Las Vegas made a boatload of money on the Packers losing to the Browns last week, and fake accounts speculated they threw the game. I personally lost money on them, as they were the lone team of a small moneyline parlay I bet that did not win. I didn't watch the full game, but them losing doesn't exactly make me think they threw the game. It was a bit surprising to see how poorly they played, given that the team looked great in their first two weeks, and they had extra time to prepare for the game. The team was one of a few that had a blocked field goal, and that switched the game from them winning 13-10 to them losing by the same score. Looking at the drives, it seems like maybe Cleveland just had their best defensive game. It isn't overly shocking considering the Browns do play better in Cleveland. I still expect a better effort and result out of them as they head to Dallas who has virtually no defense whatsoever. I also expect Micah Parsons to do some damage against his former team. This is going to be a game for him to send a message to Jerry Jones.

The Cowboys are a disaster of a team. They have maybe three good players on the roster, and one of them, CeeDee Lamb, is doubtful for the team. Who is Dak Prescott expected to throw the ball to now? George Pickens? Probably. In the first game of the season, the Cowboys played the Eagles pretty well, but ultimately, they dropped the game. Then they came home and had to face the Giants. They couldn't stop the Giants for 95% of the game, but the only saving grace was that the Giants defense couldn't stop them either. Ultimately, the Cowboys ended up winning the game in overtime. This felt like sheer willpower taking the team to victory. For whatever reason, that all disappeared last week as the Cowboys dropped the game to the Bears. In Chicago, they made Caleb Williams look like a superstar, allowing four passing touchdowns. Sure, the Bears were coming off of an embarrassing loss, but the Cowboys should've at least been a bit more competitive. Maybe this is just what the offense will look like without Lamb available to them.

The Cowboys have the worst pass defense in football. They are also about middle of the pack in terms of rushing defense. The Packers have the best rush defense in football, and one of the better passing defenses. Although the Cowboys are second in passing yards, I feel like the majority of those came in the Giants game (that's probably at least part of the case for the passing defense rank as well). This is a game where the Packers are going to dominate on both sides. I'd expect Parsons to be a monster most of the game, and I expect the Packers to rebound. They will also want to dominate to take any of the stink off of them because of the loss. Give me the Packers to cover the number.