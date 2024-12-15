Packers Will Cruise Against Seahawks

Packers vs. Seahawks, 8:20 ET

Sunday Night Football is upon us and we are ready for it. It always is magical to watch a full day of football, pause for a moment to get some food with the family and reconnect with them. Then we get one primetime game that allows us to focus instead of watching Red Zone all day. Sure, there can be moments - like halftime - when we don't stay locked in on the game, but when that pigskin is flying, that's where our focus will be. We will have good reason to monitor the game as we place a bet on the game between the Packers and Seahawks.

I've used this line about the Packers previously, but I think there is still a lot of validity to the thought. If there was no Detroit Lions team, the Packers would be viewed as one of the best teams in football. Alas, the Lions do exist and so the Packers don't have the spotlight on them quite as much. Still, the Packers are going to make the playoffs and should be feared by pretty much any other team outside of the Lions and Eagles. Jordan Love has been a great quarterback all season and even with missing games has 2,724 passing yards and 21 touchdowns for the season. He does also have 11 interceptions, and some of those were really stupid decisions. Outside of those mistakes, the team does a good job of protecting the ball and running a balanced offense. Josh Jacobs has been a good replacement for Aaron Jones this season with 1,053 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. The Seahawks defense has been pretty good against the pass this season, having one of the top-10 stingiest pass defenses in the game. They aren't quite as impressive in the rush defense and Jacobs should be able to rack up yards against them.

The Seahawks are not quite playoff-bound at the moment. They do lead their division right now, but that isn't a comfortable lead. At the moment, they are 8-5 and have control of their own density, but there are quite a few teams chasing them down. The Seahawks are also playing some of their best football lately, having won four straight games including beating the 49ers and Cardinals twice. They also beat the Jets, but basically everyone is beating the Jets at this point. This might actually be a great situation for the Seahawks, for the year, they are 5-1 on the road, but they are just 3-4 at home. Geno Smith has been doing a decent enough job this season, completing almost 70% of his passes, but only throwing 14 touchdown passes. He also has allowed 12 interceptions. In his past four games, he has thrown three touchdown passes and two interceptions. At home this year, he has thrown eight touchdowns and 10 of his 12 picks. The Packers defense have a top-10 rushing defense, so that portion of the Seattle offense will be taken away. The passing defense does give Smith some opportunities as they are significantly closer to the bottom in the league.

The Seahawks have been a good team, but this isn't the best spot for them. For years, Seattle was one of the toughest places to play. However, this year it hasn't been that tough for them. I think the Packers have a bit of everything this year and I expect them to be one of the best NFC teams. I'll back the Packers here to cover the -3. I think they have the better offense, and probably a better defense.

