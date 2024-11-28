Packers Will Cover Against Dolphins To Close Out Thanksgiving Plays

Dolphins vs. Packers, 8:20 ET

If you're checking these articles out one at a time, before the games start, this is the last game on the Thanksgiving slate. I don't know about you, but at this point in the day, I'll probably be eating "leftovers" (I'm not sure if you can call them that if you're eating it the same day), and starting to shop for Christmas online as I watch the game. We are actually really lucky because the first two games, on paper, don't seem that entertaining. This one should be opposite as the Dolphins take on the Packers with both teams playing fairly well right now.

The Dolphins come into the game with a chance to get to .500. They needed to get Tua Tagovailoa back, and since his return, they have been pretty good. In order to make the playoffs, they may need to win all of their remaining games. It somewhat goes without saying that an offense suffers when you lose your starting quarterback, but the Dolphins were severely hampered by not having Tagovailoa under center. Now that he is back, the offense is starting to click a bit. Their running back, Devon Achane, has looked much better, and their options in the passing game seem relevant again. If they can get Tyreek Hill to be a monster again, this team could really make a difference. The hasn't had a 100 yard game since the first one of the year, but he does have two touchdown catches in his past three games. The Packers have one of the better defenses in the league, but with speed like Hill and Achane have, there is always a threat for a home run play.

The Packers don't seem to get much attention this season despite the 8-2 record because they are still chasing down the Eagles, and the other great team in their own division, the Lions. As a Chicago native, I'm not supposed to care about something like this, and probably should be happy the Packers aren't getting recognition for another year of success, but it is odd that they can have this good of a record and fly under the radar. As mentioned, the defense has been pretty good overall. They haven't played anyone outside of the Lions in the last five games with a great offense, so the stats could be a bit misleading. The Texans scored 22 on the Packers without Nico Collins, but Joe Mixon had two touchdowns. Jordan Love has played fairly well, but turns the ball over too much. There are times where he looks brilliant and others where you look at him and question how he could've made such a dumb play. The Dolphins passing defense is good, so it could be a tough game for Love.

With the short week, defenses might not have the edge they normally do. The guys are tired, battling in the trenches gets a bit harder, and I think we see that play out here tonight. The total is a bit high at 48 which is basically saying there will be seven touchdowns in the game. That's a lot. I do think it goes over though. However, I still think the Packers are a better team and we should see the Packers who haven't had to travel anywhere significantly far for the entire month of November, be fresher and ready for this one. Take Green Bay -3.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on X/Twitter: @futureprez2024