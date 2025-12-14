Packers Will Buck Broncos Winning Streak

Packers vs. Broncos, 4:25 ET

It is somewhat hard to believe that we've already reached Week 15 in the NFL season, and we are almost at the point where we will have some playoff games on the horizon. There is still a lot to be sorted out before we get to that point, though. It has been a mostly successful football season, and if you're picking your spots correctly between what I've offered and what Geoff Clark has provided, you should be very profitable. Let's try and keep that profitability alive as the Packers take on the Broncos in one of the best games of the week.

I was able to get a win in the Packers vs. Bears last week as I took the over for the game. I know it didn't look great at halftime, but then the defenses really couldn't stop the other team's offense (aside from the Packers sealing the game with an interception late). Green Bay continues to look like one of the better teams in the league in their wins. What I think is most unique for the Packers is that they have been able to win games in a wide variety of ways. They have won close games that are low scoring. They've blown teams out. They've done it with a great defense, and they've done it where the offense really carried the load. That is typically the sign of one of the more successful teams in the NFL. They've won the past four games they've played, and each of them have been by at least seven points. Green Bay could have one of the best defenses in the game, and even without their stud tight end, their offense hasn't taken a step back. They do have a challenge, having to face one of the best teams in football, and certainly one of the best defenses.

The Broncos are on an absolute heater at the moment. They are 11-2 for the season, and they have won 10 straight games, but it still feels like this team will have the rug pulled out from underneath them. I wouldn't bet someone else's money on them winning the Super Bowl, because their offense looks heavily flawed at best, and like garbage at worst. Their two losses came in Weeks 2 and 3 when they fell to the Colts and Chargers. They could've won both of those games, but if we are playing the game where we could imagine the Broncos being 13-0, we also should look at it the other way. They could've lost at least seven games, and maybe even more. Again, this defense has hidden some of the flaws from the offense, and there have been times when the offense has looked really good. The problem is that it is very difficult to predict specifically when those things will happen. In this game, expect the Broncos to get a lot of short throws and scrambles from Bo Nix because they will look to avoid Micah Parsons making a major impact.

I've mentioned this before, but the Broncos, in my opinion, have been teetering on a loss for weeks. They won over the Texans by three points, they beat the Raiders by just three points, and then they beat the Chiefs by three. After a bye week, they've had two road games, one where they needed overtime and a 2-point conversion stop in order to beat the Commanders, and the other a fairly hard-fought 7-point win over the Raiders. The Packers look like they are getting stronger. Back Green Bay to win this one and cover the spread. I think the Broncos will suffer a loss here as they won't be able to stop the offense and deal with the Green Bay defense after playing mostly one-dimensional teams for so long.