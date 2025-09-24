Outstanding Pitching Matchup For Pirates Vs Reds

Pirates vs. Reds, 6:40 ET

I don't think that the executives for baseball could have scripted a better situation for themselves. We have the American League West and East, and the National League West still up for grabs. The National League Wild Card has at least one spot available, unlikely two, but definitely one. The American League Wild Card is super messy as well. Even better, they have Los Angeles almost certainly in the playoffs, New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, and even Toronto. It is also likely that Boston will make it. Big markets, big teams, and superstars. One team still searching for a spot in the playoffs takes the field today as the Pirates play the Reds.

The Pirates are not the team with a chance at the playoffs. They have struggled much of the season, and will probably end 20+ games under .500. They have been truly terrible on the road this season with just about a third of their wins coming on the road. They have played the Reds pretty well this season, with Cincinnati leading right now 6-5, and the Pirates are on a three-game winning streak at the moment. The time is now for Pittsburgh to start planning its future. The goal needs to be to surround Paul Skenes, today's starter and likely Cy Young winner, with as much talent as possible. Time to open the pocketbooks. Skenes has put together a fantastic season, going 10-10 with a 2.03 ERA, 209 strikeouts, and a 0.96 WHIP. Skenes has been worse on the road than he has at home, but he still owns a 2.29 road ERA, so it isn't like he is terrible or anything. He faced the Reds once this season and went six scoreless innings, allowing seven hits and striking out eight hitters.

The Reds are fighting for the final playoff spot, and every loss makes it more and more unlikely that they can reach the postseason. Not only do they need to beat the Mets, they have to beat the Diamondbacks. As of today, the Mets have a one-game lead over the Reds and Diamondbacks. The Cardinals, Marlins, and Giants all also have a chance to make the postseason, but their chances are significantly lower given that they are four games back with about five games remaining. The loss yesterday did set them back, but they can rebound today even against the difficult Skenes. The reason for the chance today is their starter is also excellent in Hunter Greene. For the season, Greene is 7-4 with a 2.74 ERA and a 0.92 WHIP. Greene has missed a good chunk of the season, but when available, he has been awesome. He has been phenomenal at home with a 1.44 ERA. He is coming off of his best start of the season where he went nine scoreless innings and allowed just one hit and one walk. He faced the Pirates once this season and coasted to a win, throwing seven scoreless innings and allowing just two hits.

This should be an incredibly low-scoring game given the two hurlers on the mound. Greene is one of the best starters in baseball, and Skenes might be the best starter, or asset overall in baseball. Under 6.5 is the only way I would look in this, but there are plenty of ways that the over can be hit in that low of a total. Still, I think you'd be nervously sitting through the game. Instead of the total, I'm going to take the Reds here. They are in desperation mode, and with Greene on the mound, I think they have just the arm to battle Skenes.