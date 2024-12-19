Clay Travis' NFL Six Pack: Santa Clay Is In Town With Christmas Winners

It's almost Christmas and I know a ton of you are completely dialed out at work.

Heck, you're reading these picks right now while you're supposed to be working.

Trust me, I can see you.

That's because you're ready for the Outkick Six Pack to overcome last week's 3-4 record – and our not ideal 48-59-2 season record so far – to punch back into the winner's column. And I'm here to make that happen.

So let's get rich kids, Santa Clay is coming to town.

Broncos at Chargers -1.5

The Chargers turnaround during Jim Harbaugh year one has come spiraling down, as it seems like every Chargers season always does, and the Broncos have surged into the playoffs, essentially, with Sean Payton's team on fire of late.

So the Broncos are unquestionably the team with all the momentum.

But Jim Harbaugh's team is not going quietly into that good night.

The Chargers roar back to win by double digits tonight, giving us a nice gambling start to an incredible weekend of football.

Texans +3.5 at the Chiefs

Sooner or later all these close games will catch up with the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes won't remain completely bionic.

Does it happen against the Texans?

I'm betting yes.

The Texans get the road win outright, but keep the points in your pocket just to be safe.

Browns at the Bengals, the over 46.5

Last week I was right, the Bengals woeful defense managed to shut down the awful Titans offense.

But what will the Browns do on offense with yet another quarterback?

No one has any idea, including Browns coaches.

Here's a bet on the Bengals offense scoring 35+, but giving up 20+ along the way, which means the over's the play here.

Cardinals -4.5 at the Panthers

Kyler Murray's back!

And so are the Cardinals, who are playing excellent football in the NFC West.

After showing glimpses of decent football, the Panthers have regressed once again.

The Cardinals win by a touchdown or more.

Lions -6.5 at the Bears

The Bears are a total mess and Caleb Williams is the focal point of their disaster.

But the Lions have all sorts of issues on defense, meaning they're going to have to outscore most teams going forward.

That shouldn't be a problem against the Bears, as the Lions get a big bounceback win by double digits, but it may nip them in the bud going forward in the NFC playoffs.

49ers at the Dolphins -1.5

It's an incredibly disappointing season for the Dolphins.

So basically it's been a normal Dolphins season.

Tua hasn't been healthy and the team has collapsed around him.

But Miami rallies at home to take down the 49ers, whose Super Bowl window appears to have passed, in a game that looked way bigger in September than it does now.

Bucs -3.5 at the Cowboys

Baker Mayfield is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

Really.

This weekend the Cowboys roller coaster of football mediocrity runs into Baker and Mike Evans and the Bucs get the double-digit win in Big D.

There you have it, boys and girls, seven winners for you in this week's OutKick Six Pack.

Merry Christmas.